Search

14/11/2021

Spoils shared in USL as Monaghan United grab equaliser against Letterkenny Rovers

Spoils shared in USL as Monaghan United grab equaliser against Letterkenny Rovers

Reporter:

Contributor

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny Rovers and Monaghan United had to be content for a share of the spoils as the sides drew at the Aura Centre on Saturday afternoon in the only game of the Ulster Senior League this weekend.

Letterkenny Rovers 1

Monaghan United 1

Rovers were quicker out of the blocks with Simon McGlynn shooting narrowly wide early on before Rovers were indebted to Matthew McLaughlin on 6 minutes who made a superb goal-line clearance to deny Mark Mulligan giving the  visitors the lead.

Rovers started to click and after McGlynn and Adria Delap came close they opened the scoring on 12 minutes. Shane McNamee fed Tim Callaghan and when his shot was well saved by the legs of Monaghan ‘keeper Mark Byrne the ball fell to Matthew McLaughlin, who slammed home the rebound.

That was no more than Rovers deserved after a busy start to the game and they ought to have doubled the lead with McGlynn heading narrowly over.

Monaghan had a number of chances to level affairs with the lively Kevin Loughran and James Turley causing problems for the Rovers defence.

Tim Callaghan and Adrian Delap (twice) came close for Rovers with Monaghan stopper Byrne equal on all occasions.

McGlynn again headed narrowly wide while Monaghan’s best chance to level fell to Turley but his effort on the stroke of half-time was just inches wide of Christopher O'Donnell’s goal.

It was the Farney men who started the second half the brighter and they saw Dean Connolly’s effort blaze over on 48 minutes when well placed after some initial good work by the rampaging Enda Hession down the right hand side.

Gareth Doherty shot narrowly wide for Rovers before Monaghan levelled on 72 when the lively Hession again was instigator. His effort from the right fell to Kevin Loughran and he blasted home.

Rovers regrouped and twice hit the woodwork as they searched in vain for a winner with Matthew McLaughlin’s well hit free kick hitting the crossbar and Conor Tourish’s header hitting the base of the post on 81 minutes while McLaughlin also fired wide late in the proceedings.

Spoils shared at the Aura in what was an eventful encounter well marshalled by referee Barry Maxwell.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media