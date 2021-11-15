Search

15/11/2021

"We were like: 'Wow!'" - Geraldine McLaughlin on her All-Star Award

Geraldine McLaughlin

Geraldine McLaughlin of Donegal with her TG4 LGFA Allstar award during the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars Awards banquet

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

At the sixth time of asking, Geraldine McLaughlin has been named as a TG4 Ladies Football All-Star.

The Donegal ace was named at left corner-forward on the 2021 All-Star team on Saturday night at the Bonnington Hotel in Dublin.

McLaughlin was nominated for an award five times previously, but the Termon sharp-shooter has now become Donegal’s fifth Ladies All_Star.

“It means a lot,” McLaughlin said.

“When it finally came to me, I don’t think anyone expected it and we were like: ‘Wow!”

The reaction of her table when Marty Morrissey announced McLaughlin at top-of-the-left said it all.

McLaughlin scored an average of 9.9 points a game for Donegal - her best annual average in the Donegal colours.

She said:  “This year, it was more people saying it to me than me thinking about it. This is my sixth time here an it’s my first one. People be asking me how many i had and I was like ‘none’, but now I have one.”

Her sister, Nicole, was a nominee at half-back while her Donegal and Termon team-mate Evelyn McGinley was shortlisted at left-cornerback.

McLaughlin said: “There was a good crowd of us up. As long as one of us got it. Nicole was there too and you’d swear that we had won it. She was just as happen.

“It means a lot to all of us.”

McLaughlin paid tribute to her family and her fiancé, Shane Callaghan.

In winning the award, McLaughlin follows Yvonne McMonagle (2010), Niamh Hegarty and Ciara Hegarty (2017) and Treasa Doherty (2018) in collecting All-Stars.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media