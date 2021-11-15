Search

15/11/2021

Doogan makes the difference as Kilcar open U-21A with win at Naomh Conaill

Kilcar just edged a very tight U-21 championship game in Davy Brennan Memorial Park on Sunday with Oran Doogan the Kilcar matchwinner.

Naomh Conaill 1-8
Kilcar 1-9

They did so despite being reduced to 14 men in the opening half with Darren Cunningham seeing red.
In a very tight opening quarter neither side got on the board and it was Naomh Conaill who opened the scoring with a free from Daniel Gildea on 22 minutes.

Oran Doogan replied for Kilcar a minute later and Pauric Love put Kilcar ahead on 27 minutes but points from another Gildea free and Robbie O'Donnell had Naomh Conaill back in front.

But a significant score came just a minute into added time with Ryan O'Donnell getting a Kilcar goal to leave them ahead 1-2 to 0-3 at the break.

Nathan Byrne and Keelan McGill traded points with Pauric Love. This pattern continued through Daniel Gildea and Eoin Cormack and Oran Doogan while Byrne and Pauric Love also had scores to leave it 1-7 to 0-8 in favour of Kilcar at the second half water break.

There was another twist on 52 minutes when Naomh Conaill were awarded a penalty and Daniel Gildea put them ahead.
But Oran Doogan came to Kilcar's rescue, levelling on 54 minutes and then hitting what proved to be the winning point four minutes from the end.

Naomh Conaill scorers: Daniel Gildea 1-5; Nathan Byrne 0-2; Robbie O'Donnell 0-1

Kilcar: Darragh Rowan; Darren Cunningham, Eoin Love, Cian Carr; Cealan Curran, Oran Doogan (0-4); Eoin Cormack (0-1); Michael O'Donnell, Evan Bonner; Ben Herrity, Pauric Love (0-4), Ryan McShane; Kenny Doogan, Ryan O'Donnell (1-0), Conor O'Donnell.

