Provisional 2022 Allianz League dates have Donegal opening against Kerry

Gavin White of Kerry in action against Michael Langan of Donegal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 7 match last year
The fixtures of the 2022 Allianz League Division 1 have been circulated with Donegal getting their campaign underway on Sunday, January 30.
Kerry are down to visit MacCumhaill Park on that date. Week two sees Donegal take on newly-promoted Kildare in Newbridge, with Dublin coming to Letterkenny on the third weekend.
Donegal have four homes and three aways in all, with the seven-game series rounding off with a trop to Castlebar. Please note these fixtures are, as of yet, provisional.
Sunday, January 30: Donegal v Kerry, Ballybofey
Sunday, February 6: Kildare v Donegal, Newbridge
Sunday, February 13: Donegal v Dublin, Letterkenny
Saturday, February 26: Armagh v Donegal, Armagh
Sunday, March 8: Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey
Sunday, March 22: Donegal v Monaghan, Ballyshannon
Sunday, March 29: Mayo v Donegal, Castlebar
