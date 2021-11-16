Search

16/11/2021

Provisional 2022 Allianz League dates have Donegal opening against Kerry

Gavin White of Kerry in action against Michael Langan of Donegal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 7 match last year

Alan Foley

sport@donegallive.ie

The fixtures of the 2022 Allianz League Division 1 have been circulated with Donegal getting their campaign underway on Sunday, January 30.

Kerry are down to visit MacCumhaill Park on that date. Week two sees Donegal take on newly-promoted Kildare in Newbridge, with Dublin coming to Letterkenny on the third weekend.

Donegal have four homes and three aways in all, with the seven-game series rounding off with a trop to Castlebar. Please note these fixtures are, as of yet, provisional.

Sunday, January 30: Donegal v Kerry, Ballybofey

Sunday, February 6: Kildare v Donegal, Newbridge

Sunday, February 13: Donegal v Dublin, Letterkenny

Saturday, February 26: Armagh v Donegal, Armagh 

Sunday, March 8: Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey

Sunday, March 22: Donegal v Monaghan, Ballyshannon

Sunday, March 29: Mayo v Donegal, Castlebar

