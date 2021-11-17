Ardara seal LGFA Division 2 title with win at Carndonagh

Carol Breslin Ardara’s ladies captain being presented by John Gibbons Donegal county development officer in Carndonagh
Clg Ard An Ratha Senior Ladies won the Donegal LGFA Division 2 in Carndonagh following their 2-13 to 3-8 win over the Inishowen side with Carol Breslin scoring 1-10 on the day.
Both Ardara and Naomh Muire Íochtar Na Rosann have been promoted to Division 1 for 2022. There were great scenes after Breslin, the Ardara captain, was presented with the cup and for the girls to have that half an hour with friends, family and the supporters who came to cheer them on was very special.
It was great to see some of the younger ladies players in attendance and hopefully our senior ladies inspired them to keep progressing so they’re playing senior football in a few years.
