Dr McKenna Cup in line for 2022 return?

Caolan McGonigle of Donegal in action against Jemar Hall and Niall Grimley of Armagh during the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup semi-final in 2019
The Ulster Council have applied to Croke Park for permission to run the Dr McKenna Cup in the New Year.
The competition was shelved last year due to the pandemic but officials in the northern province are keen to have the competition as the curtain-raiser for the 2022 season and are expected to hear an outcome by the weekend. Mick McGrath, Donegal County Board Chairman, is behind the suggestion.
“The Dr McKenna Cup gives the Ulster counties good preparation and time for experimentation ahead of the National League,” he said. “We welcome the move by Ulster to have the competition as part of the calendar for 2022 and feel it is the best place at that time of year to enable the management team to try new players and tactics.”
