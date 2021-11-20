Ramelton's Ronan Boyce named as Derry City Players' Player of the Year

Ronan Boyce of Derry City
Ronan Boyce has enjoyed an excellent debut season with Derry City, so much so he was named as the club's Players' Player of the Year.
The right-back has scored seven goals this season - only pipped to the Brandywell club's top scorer of the season by Jamie McGonigle's eight - and has been called into the Republic of Ireland U21 squad. The 20-year-old was formerly with his hometown club Swillt Rovers
And the Players' Player of the Year 2021 is...— Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) November 18, 2021
Ronan Boyce. Well deserved! pic.twitter.com/D4ZQyVjbdM
