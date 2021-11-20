The Dr McKenna Cup will return as 2022 season opener

Michael Langan of Donegal in action against Niall Toner of Derry during the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup Round 3 match in 2020
The GAA has announced that the pre-season inter-county competitions will return in 2022 with counties allowed to resume training on 8 December.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the GAA's Central Council on Saturday. Ulster's Dr McKenna Cup will be among the pre-season competitions that have been given the go-ahead, with Donegal chairman Mick McGrath rowing in behind the idea this week.
“The Dr McKenna Cup gives the Ulster counties good preparation and time for experimentation ahead of the National League,” he said. “We welcome the move by Ulster to have the competition as part of the calendar for 2022 and feel it is the best place at that time of year to enable the management team to try new players and tactics.”
The competition can get underway any time on from December 8.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.