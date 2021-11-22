Wins for Downings and Gaeil Fhánada in U21B and Carndonagh in U21C

Downings came out on top against Glenswilly. Photo CLG Na Dunaibh
Downings pulled something of a shock win over Glenswilly,with a nine-point win in the U21B championship.
Downings 2-10
Glenswilly 1-7
Keelan McGroddy’s two goals, one from the penalty spot just before half-time for Downings in this keenly fought encounter. County minor Paddy McGee kicked four points for the winners in a fine individual performance for the men from Rosguill.
The defeat continues Glenswilly’s U21 woes. It is now eight years since they last won a game in the championship - a statistic will not sit well with all in Pairc Naomh Columba.
Downings scorers: Kealan McGroddy (2-0) Paddy McElwee (0-4), Ultan McGroddy (0-2), Kyle McDaid, Johnny McDaid, Padraig McGinty and Paul McGoddy (0-1).
Glenswilly scorers: Enda O’Boyle (1-0), Shane McDevitt (0-6), Caolan Dunleavy (0-1).
Gaeil Fhanada snatch a late win against wasteful Dungloe in U21B
Gaeil Fhanda 0-13
Dungloe 0-12
Bernard McGettigan and Mark McAteer struck late as Gaeil Fhanada came from behind to snatch a dramatic win against Dungloe, in Portsalon
Dungloe who squandered a number of good chances in the second period were a point up going into injury time.
But two super points in injury time sealed a big win for the Fanad men. McGettigan struck first to tie up the game and McAteer clinched the win with a sweetly struck strike.
Gaeil Fhanada scorers: Bernard McGettigan (0-4), Mark McAteer (0-6), Sean Carr (0-1); Liam McGrenaghan (0-1), Brandon McClafferty (0-1).
Dungloe scorers: Oisin Bonner (0-6,4f), Daniel Ward (0-1), Dylan Sweeney (0-1), Dylan Boyle (0-1)
Glenfin v Letterkenny Gaels was called off on Saturday. The Gaels were unable to field.
U21 C win for Carndonagh
Carndonagh got their u21 championship campaign off to a bright start with a big win over Robert Emmets, in Foden on Saturday.
Carndonagh 2-17
Robert Emmets 0-5
The winners were on top from the off and led by eight points 0-10 to 0-2 at half-time. And they extended that lead in the second period thanks to goals from Christy McDaid and Paddy Monagle and points from Conor O’Donnell, McDaid and Cian Doherty to cruise to a comfortable victory.
Corrie Lee Brogan posted all of Robert Emmets points. Carndonagh now face Naomh Ultan, in the quarter-final. .
Carndonagh scorers: Christy McDaid(1-7), Conor O’Donnell(0-5), Paddy Monagle(1-1),Cian Doherty(B)(0-2), Donal Doherty(N) and C Christy Diver(0-1) each.
Robert Emmets scorer: Corrie Lee Brogan (0-5).
