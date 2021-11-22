Search

22/11/2021

Wins for Downings and Gaeil Fhánada in U21B and Carndonagh in U21C

Wins for Downings and Gail Fhánada in U21B and Carndonagh in U21C

Downings came out on top against Glenswilly. Photo CLG Na Dunaibh

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Downings pulled something of a shock win over Glenswilly,with a nine-point win in the U21B championship.

Downings 2-10
Glenswilly 1-7 

Keelan McGroddy’s two goals, one from the penalty spot just before half-time for Downings in this keenly fought encounter. County minor Paddy McGee kicked four points for the winners in a fine individual performance for the men from Rosguill.  

The defeat continues Glenswilly’s U21 woes. It is now eight years since they last won a game in the championship - a statistic will not sit well with all in Pairc Naomh Columba. 

Downings scorers: Kealan McGroddy (2-0) Paddy McElwee (0-4), Ultan McGroddy (0-2), Kyle McDaid, Johnny McDaid, Padraig McGinty and Paul McGoddy (0-1).  

Glenswilly scorers: Enda O’Boyle (1-0), Shane McDevitt (0-6), Caolan Dunleavy (0-1). 

Gaeil Fhanada snatch a late win against wasteful Dungloe in U21B

Gaeil Fhanda 0-13
Dungloe 0-12 

Bernard McGettigan and Mark McAteer struck late as Gaeil Fhanada came from behind to snatch a dramatic win against Dungloe, in Portsalon

Dungloe who squandered a number of good chances in the second period were a point up going into injury time.

But two super points in injury time sealed a big win for the Fanad men. McGettigan struck first to tie up the game and McAteer clinched the win with a sweetly struck strike. 

Gaeil Fhanada scorers: Bernard McGettigan (0-4), Mark McAteer (0-6), Sean Carr (0-1); Liam McGrenaghan (0-1), Brandon McClafferty (0-1). 

Dungloe scorers: Oisin Bonner (0-6,4f), Daniel Ward (0-1), Dylan Sweeney (0-1), Dylan Boyle (0-1) 

Glenfin v Letterkenny Gaels was called off on Saturday.  The Gaels were unable to field. 


U21 C win for Carndonagh

Carndonagh  got their u21 championship campaign  off to a bright start with a big win over Robert Emmets, in Foden on Saturday.

Carndonagh 2-17
Robert Emmets 0-5

The winners were on top from the off and led by eight points 0-10 to 0-2 at half-time. And they extended that lead in the second period thanks to goals from Christy McDaid and Paddy Monagle and points from Conor O’Donnell, McDaid and Cian Doherty to cruise to a comfortable victory.  

Corrie Lee Brogan posted all of Robert Emmets points. Carndonagh now face Naomh Ultan, in the quarter-final. .

Carndonagh scorers: Christy McDaid(1-7),  Conor O’Donnell(0-5), Paddy Monagle(1-1),Cian Doherty(B)(0-2), Donal Doherty(N) and  C Christy Diver(0-1) each.

Robert Emmets scorer: Corrie Lee Brogan (0-5).

,

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media