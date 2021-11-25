2020 Donegal SFC final back on the table

Donegal GAA officials are due to discuss the troubled 2020 Donegal senior championship final between Naomh Conaill and Kilcar tonight, Thursday.



The outcome of the final won by Naomh Conaill on the day has been under a cloud following appeals by both Kilcar and Donegal.



Naomh Conaill won the game 4-2 on penalties in August after the game had ended level Naomh Conaill 2-7 to Kilcar’s 0-13 at the end of extra-time.



Kilcar were first into the appeal process claiming Naomh Conaill used too many substitutes.

Their appeal was upheld by the Donegal Competitions Control Committee, who ruled that the final should be replayed.



But Naomh Conaill were not happy and they appealed the Donegal CCC decision to the Ulster Council.

The provincial body returned the appeal to Donegal stating that rule had been infringed relating to video of the game. And the provincial body ruled that the process must start all over again. That was back in early September and just before the start of the 2021 competition.



Donegal chairman Mick McGrath stated at the time that the matter would be put on hold until after this year’s championship was completed.



St Eunan’s 2021 final win over Naomh Conaill at the beginning of the month brought down the curtain on this year's championship.



This has paved the way for the matter to be re-investigated by the Donegal CCC. Under GAA rule anybody who sat on the original appeal is not allowed to sit on the new investigation.



Seamus O’Domhnaill, Ed Byrne, Packie McDyre, Conor McDermott, Brendan Kelly, Andy Doherty and Frankie Doherty all sat on the initial appeal and are prohibited from sitting on the new investigation.



“The executive are meeting tomorrow night and the matter of the 2020 final is on the agenda,” a source told Donegal Live.

“The matter is due to be discussed and I expect the executive will set up a new committee to investigate the matter again from the start. The matter has to be resolved and a decision has to be made on it. It just can’t be left under a cloud.”