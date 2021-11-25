McHughs seeking Kilcar manager post

Who will manage Kilcar in the Donegal senior championship in 2022? It looks like there might be a contest for the position after it was learned that outgoing manager John McNulty is joined by both Martin and Mark McHugh after nominations were sought ahead of the AGM to be held on Saturday evening.



There will definitely be a new man in the chair for next year with John Carr having completed his five-year term at the head of affairs. The position has three nominees with Declan Gallagher, John Curran and Michael McShane nominated for the top job.



John McNulty has been in charge of team affairs for the last three seasons in Towney, while Martin McHugh was manager back in 2016 when Kilcar made it to the Donegal SFC final, only to lose out to Glenswilly. Mark McHugh, if successful, would probably be a player-manager. Or could the McHughs merge into one management team? Barry Doherty led them to their first Donegal senior title since 1993 in 2017.



They are always one of the fancied teams for the championship and 2022 will be no different, so Saturday evening's AGM will be watched with interest.



Meanwhile, Kilcar’s neighbours Naomh Columba have advertised on social media for a manager, on a two -year term. Pauric O’Donnell took the team to three successive IFC semi-finals. The objective of the manager, as per the advertisement, is “to develop the team and to gain promotion to Division 1 of the football league and/or to win the Intermediate championship.”



Two Inishowen clubs will have new managers in 2022, Buncrana and Malin. Gary Duffy, the Donegal U-20 boss, stepped side in Buncrana this week having taken the Scarvey club to the Division 3 title this year and on their return to the IFC, to successive semi-finals where they lost to Cloughaneely on both occasions. Malin have already appointed Michael Byrne, taking over from Terence Colhoun.