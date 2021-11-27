Faulkner and Hegarty drive Four Masters to big win over Naomh Columba

Four Masters, thanks to a five star display from Killian Faulkner, proved too strong for Naomh Columba at a cold Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Fintra.

Four Masters 3-10

Naomh Columba 0-7

The big turning point in the contest came either side of the first half water break when the winners hit for two goals.

Naomh Columba had started well with points from Michael Callaghan and an Aaron Doherty free. Four Masters hit back with two Killian Faulkner points but further points from Lanty Molloy and Aaron Doherty had the men from Glen two ahead.

Then just before Connie Doherty signalled for the water break, a free from Richard O'Rourke dropped short and Killian Faulkner was in to punch to the net.

Immediately on the resumption Four Masters struck again. Cian Hegarty and Richard O'Rourke were involved before the ball broke to Faulkner, who took it soccer style and found the net for a 2-2 to 0-4 lead.

Three massive Cian Hegarty points just before half-time had the winners well in control at the break, leading 2-5 to 0-6.

Scores were scarce in the third quarter and with around 10 minutes left, there was still only six points between them as Four Masters led 2-6 to 0-6.

But it was Four Masters who closed out the game the stronger with a '45' from Richard O'Rourke and Jamie Crawford got in to add the third goal.

Apart from the excellent Faulkner, Four Masters had a big performance from Cian Hegarty while Richard O'Rourke was in control of matters around midfield.

For Naomh Columba, who had struggled against the same team at minor level, Paul O'Hare, Michael Callaghan and Aaron Doherty were best.

FOUR MASTERS: Oisin Bryson; Brian Peter Gallagher, Brian Fegan, Darragh Geary; Ross O’Keeney, Aidan McHugh, Cathal Canavan; Senan Quinn, Richard O’Rourke (0-1 '45'); Joe Leape, Jamie Crawford (1-0), Shay Travers; Ultan O’Grady, Cian Hegarty (0-4), Killian Faulkner (2-4). Subs: Eoghan Corley for O'Keeney; Matthew McKenna for BP Gallagher; Dermot Slevin (0-1) for S Travers; Alex McCalmont for Leape.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Shane Ellis; Kian Gillespie, Aidan McGinley, Joseph Lyons; Darragh Cunningham, Fionn Gallagher, Shaun Hardy; Eric Carr, Pauric Hegarty; Antoine Molloy, Lanty Molloy (0-1), Ronan Gillespie (0-2); Michael Callaghan (0-1), Aaron Doherty (0-2,2f), Paul O'Hare (0-1). Subs: Aaron Byrne for E Carr ht inj; Ruairi McGinley for A Molloy.

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (N Conaill)