Draw made for Donegal Under-21A Championship semi-finals

Cormac Finn of St Eunan's in action against Aodh Rusdh in Convoy this afternoon. Photo Brian McDaid
The draw has been made for the semi-finals of the Donegal Under-21A Championship.
Ardara, who enjoyed a victory over Kilcar this afternoon, will face MacCumhaill’s, who came through their quarter-final against Termon.
Four Masters defeated Naomh Columba and will take on St Eunan’s, who got the better of Aodh Ruadh.
