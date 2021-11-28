Search

28 Nov 2021

McGettigan grabs a hat-trick as St Eunan’s ease past Aodh Ruadh in U-21A Championship

McGettigan grabs a hat-trick as St Eunan’s ease past Aodh Ruadh in U-21A Championship

Ciaran Moore of St Eunan's challenges for the ball against Aodh Ruadh in Convoy. Photo Brian McDaid

Reporter:

Alan Foley at the Donegal Training Centre, Convoy

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

A goal after only 15 seconds from Padraig McGettigan - who ended up scoring three - laid the foundations for St Eunan’s comfortable win over Aodh Ruadh in the U21A Championship quarter-final.

St Eunan’s 4-10
Aodh Ruadh 0-5

The Letterkenny side made no secret of their desire to go long and from referee Jimmy White’s throw-in, launched the ball towards Ronan McGeehin, who opted not to take the mark. His shot on goal was saved by Aaron Cullen, the Aodh Ruadh goalkeeper, only for McGettigan to gobble up the rebound.

Aodh Ruadh’s best spell in the game came in the first 10 minutes, with Ryan Gallagher scoring twice, the second of which was a well-taken free from the left. However, the Ballyshannon team didn’t build on that and McGettigan scored a second St Eunan’s goal on 16 minutes, following an excellent pass from Conor O’Donnell, who marked the ball at midfield.

That made the score 2-0 to 0-2 and David Boyle, the St Eunan’s substitute who came on for Noel O’Donnell, who hobbled off, scored the black and amber’s first point of the day on 25 minutes.

McGeehin rounded Cullen for St Eunan’s third goal on 28 minutes after Conor O’Donnell had won the turnover. O’Donnell almost got another goal on the stroke of half-time, only for Cullen to save. St Eunan’s were 3-1 to 0-2 up at the break.

In the second half, they continued to press, with McGeehin adding three early points and Eoin Dowling also getting in on the act. McGettigan completed his hat-trick of goals when he got onto a diagonal ball from Shane O’Donnell, which ran across Cullen who had come from his line. McGettigan tucked home with the minimum of fuss. It made for a 4-5 to 0-2 lead.

Peter McEniff and two scores from Conor O’Donnell meant St Eunan’s were still going, with Aodh Ruadh’s score from Colm McGloin their first in 41 minutes. Cian Rooney scored two decent points later on, with Dowling and Ciaran Moore finishing off the scoring for the day.

St Eunan’s: Eoin O’Boyle; Noel O’Donnell, Anthony Gallagher, Sean Breen; Peter McEniff (0-1), Sean Ryan, Kieran Tobin; James Kelly, Eoin Dowling (0-2); Ciaran Moore (0-1), Shane O’Donnell, Conor O’Donnell (0-2); Ronan McGeehin (1-3), Padraig McGettigan (3-0). Subs: David Boyle (0-1) for N O’Donnell (6), Oisin McGarvey and Oran Winston for McEniff and Finn (45), Dylan Doogan for Tobin (47).

Aodh Ruadh: Aaron Cullen; Ryan Keenaghan, Shane Gillespie, Daire Gallagher; Colm McGloin (0-1), Kyle Murray, Matt Gillespie; Senan Rooney, Michael McKinney; Mitch McLaughlin, Cian Rooney (0-2), Tiarnan Dolan; Odhran McGarrigle, Ryan Gallagher (0-2, 1f), Marty McGarrigle. Subs: Harry Howard and Conor Foy for M Gillespie and Dolan (41), Eoin Doherty for D Gallagher (51).

Referee: Jimmy White (Killybegs)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media