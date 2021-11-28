McGettigan grabs a hat-trick as St Eunan’s ease past Aodh Ruadh in U-21A Championship

A goal after only 15 seconds from Padraig McGettigan - who ended up scoring three - laid the foundations for St Eunan’s comfortable win over Aodh Ruadh in the U21A Championship quarter-final.

St Eunan’s 4-10

Aodh Ruadh 0-5

The Letterkenny side made no secret of their desire to go long and from referee Jimmy White’s throw-in, launched the ball towards Ronan McGeehin, who opted not to take the mark. His shot on goal was saved by Aaron Cullen, the Aodh Ruadh goalkeeper, only for McGettigan to gobble up the rebound.

Aodh Ruadh’s best spell in the game came in the first 10 minutes, with Ryan Gallagher scoring twice, the second of which was a well-taken free from the left. However, the Ballyshannon team didn’t build on that and McGettigan scored a second St Eunan’s goal on 16 minutes, following an excellent pass from Conor O’Donnell, who marked the ball at midfield.

That made the score 2-0 to 0-2 and David Boyle, the St Eunan’s substitute who came on for Noel O’Donnell, who hobbled off, scored the black and amber’s first point of the day on 25 minutes.

McGeehin rounded Cullen for St Eunan’s third goal on 28 minutes after Conor O’Donnell had won the turnover. O’Donnell almost got another goal on the stroke of half-time, only for Cullen to save. St Eunan’s were 3-1 to 0-2 up at the break.

In the second half, they continued to press, with McGeehin adding three early points and Eoin Dowling also getting in on the act. McGettigan completed his hat-trick of goals when he got onto a diagonal ball from Shane O’Donnell, which ran across Cullen who had come from his line. McGettigan tucked home with the minimum of fuss. It made for a 4-5 to 0-2 lead.

Peter McEniff and two scores from Conor O’Donnell meant St Eunan’s were still going, with Aodh Ruadh’s score from Colm McGloin their first in 41 minutes. Cian Rooney scored two decent points later on, with Dowling and Ciaran Moore finishing off the scoring for the day.

St Eunan’s: Eoin O’Boyle; Noel O’Donnell, Anthony Gallagher, Sean Breen; Peter McEniff (0-1), Sean Ryan, Kieran Tobin; James Kelly, Eoin Dowling (0-2); Ciaran Moore (0-1), Shane O’Donnell, Conor O’Donnell (0-2); Ronan McGeehin (1-3), Padraig McGettigan (3-0). Subs: David Boyle (0-1) for N O’Donnell (6), Oisin McGarvey and Oran Winston for McEniff and Finn (45), Dylan Doogan for Tobin (47).

Aodh Ruadh: Aaron Cullen; Ryan Keenaghan, Shane Gillespie, Daire Gallagher; Colm McGloin (0-1), Kyle Murray, Matt Gillespie; Senan Rooney, Michael McKinney; Mitch McLaughlin, Cian Rooney (0-2), Tiarnan Dolan; Odhran McGarrigle, Ryan Gallagher (0-2, 1f), Marty McGarrigle. Subs: Harry Howard and Conor Foy for M Gillespie and Dolan (41), Eoin Doherty for D Gallagher (51).

Referee: Jimmy White (Killybegs)