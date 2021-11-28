Search

28 Nov 2021

Goals pave the way for Ardara to see off Kilcar in U21A quarter-final

Goals pave the way for Ardara to see off Kilcar in U21A quarter-final

The Ardara panel. Photo Ardara GAA

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The goals made the difference as Ardara disposed of Kilcar to reach the Donegal U-21A semi-final at Pairc na nGael, Glencolmcille.

Ardara 3-6
Kilcar 0-7

Ardara scored their first goal in the second quarter and a second on the resumption after half-time while Kilcar didn't have their finishing boots with them.

Kilcar opened the scoring with an Eoin Cormack point but points from Daryl Maguire and Emmet Byrne turned that around for Ardara. There was no further scoring in the opening quarter with Callum Malley denied a goal by a great save by Dara Rowan.

The first goal arrived on 25 minutes when an effort from Joe Kitterick took a deflection and ended in the net.
Niall McHugh added to the Ardara tally, as did Kitterick, while Oran Doogan had Kilcar's second point on 32 minutes.
Half-time: Ardara 1-4, Kilcar 0-2.

The crucial second goal was again by that man Joe Kitterick after great work by Matthew Sweeney, five minutes into the second half.

Oran Doogan hit back with two points inside a minute and he then pointed a free after a Conor O'Donnell goal chances was saved by the Ardara 'keeper, but O'Donnell had been playing an advantage.

Daniel McHugh, just on the field, added an Ardara point to leave it 2-5 to 0-5 at the second half water break.
Ryan O'Donnell pulled a point back for Kilcar with 10 minutes left but Maguire won a free for Emmett Byrne to cancel that score.

Ryan O'Donnell had the final Kilcar point and Kenny Doogan hit the Ardara crossbar before another substitute Charlie Bennett hit the third goal to seal the win for Ardara.

ARDARA: Matthew McGlynn; Shane Mooney, Shane Whyte, John McGonigle; CJ Lafferty, Charlie Kennedy, Niall McHugh (0-1); Matthew Sweeney, Daryl Maguire (0-1); Jamie Elliott, Callum Malley, Joe Kitterick (2-1); Emmett Byrne (0-2), Shaun McConnell, Paul Walsh. Subs: Daniel McHugh (0-1) for Walsh 36; Rory McHugh for Malley 52; Hugh Boyle for McConnell, Charlie Bennett (1-0) for Lafferty both 58.

KILCAR: Dara Rowan; Cian Rooney, Eoin Love, Cian Carr; Caolan Curran, Oran Doogan (0-4), Eoin Cormack (0-1); Evan Bonner, Ryan McShane; Ben Herrity, Pauric Love, Ryan O'Donnell (0-2); Kenny Doogan, Michael O'Donnell, Conor O'Donnell.
Subs: Ciaran O'Donnell for Rowan, Sean Gavigan for Bonner, both 47; Evan Bonner for Gavigan 53; David Byrne for C Carr 58.

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media