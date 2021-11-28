Goals pave the way for Ardara to see off Kilcar in U21A quarter-final

The goals made the difference as Ardara disposed of Kilcar to reach the Donegal U-21A semi-final at Pairc na nGael, Glencolmcille.

Ardara 3-6

Kilcar 0-7

Ardara scored their first goal in the second quarter and a second on the resumption after half-time while Kilcar didn't have their finishing boots with them.



Kilcar opened the scoring with an Eoin Cormack point but points from Daryl Maguire and Emmet Byrne turned that around for Ardara. There was no further scoring in the opening quarter with Callum Malley denied a goal by a great save by Dara Rowan.



The first goal arrived on 25 minutes when an effort from Joe Kitterick took a deflection and ended in the net.

Niall McHugh added to the Ardara tally, as did Kitterick, while Oran Doogan had Kilcar's second point on 32 minutes.

Half-time: Ardara 1-4, Kilcar 0-2.



The crucial second goal was again by that man Joe Kitterick after great work by Matthew Sweeney, five minutes into the second half.



Oran Doogan hit back with two points inside a minute and he then pointed a free after a Conor O'Donnell goal chances was saved by the Ardara 'keeper, but O'Donnell had been playing an advantage.



Daniel McHugh, just on the field, added an Ardara point to leave it 2-5 to 0-5 at the second half water break.

Ryan O'Donnell pulled a point back for Kilcar with 10 minutes left but Maguire won a free for Emmett Byrne to cancel that score.



Ryan O'Donnell had the final Kilcar point and Kenny Doogan hit the Ardara crossbar before another substitute Charlie Bennett hit the third goal to seal the win for Ardara.

ARDARA: Matthew McGlynn; Shane Mooney, Shane Whyte, John McGonigle; CJ Lafferty, Charlie Kennedy, Niall McHugh (0-1); Matthew Sweeney, Daryl Maguire (0-1); Jamie Elliott, Callum Malley, Joe Kitterick (2-1); Emmett Byrne (0-2), Shaun McConnell, Paul Walsh. Subs: Daniel McHugh (0-1) for Walsh 36; Rory McHugh for Malley 52; Hugh Boyle for McConnell, Charlie Bennett (1-0) for Lafferty both 58.

KILCAR: Dara Rowan; Cian Rooney, Eoin Love, Cian Carr; Caolan Curran, Oran Doogan (0-4), Eoin Cormack (0-1); Evan Bonner, Ryan McShane; Ben Herrity, Pauric Love, Ryan O'Donnell (0-2); Kenny Doogan, Michael O'Donnell, Conor O'Donnell.

Subs: Ciaran O'Donnell for Rowan, Sean Gavigan for Bonner, both 47; Evan Bonner for Gavigan 53; David Byrne for C Carr 58.

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)