29 Nov 2021

St Naul’s find the goal-den touch against Cloughaneely in U21B championship

St Naul's find the goal-den touch against Cloughaneely in U21B championship

Tom Comack

sport@donegallive.ie

St Naul’s got their U21B championship up and running with a bog performance and a six-point win over Cloughaneely, on Saturday afternoon at Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park.

St Nauls 4-6
Cloughaneely 1-9

Daniel Brennan, Joe Campbell, Michael Coughlan and Darragh Griffin scored the goals for the Shaun Campbell managed side. Brennan also capped a good performance in front of the Cloughaneely posts.

Ciaran Coll top-scored for Cloughaneely with a goal and four points while Keenan Gallagher chipped for the men from the north, a number of who were playing their fourth game in as many weeks. .

St Naul’s: Enda Hagan; Barry Burke, Shane Breslin, Tom Daly;Thomas White, Kyle Campbell, Joe Campbell (1-0); Ian Campbell (0-2,2f). Michael Coughlan (1-0), Declan Duignan, Darragh Griffin (1-0), Ryan McBrearty; Odhran Breslin, Daniel Meehan (1-2), Conor Campbell (0-2,2f). Subs used: Danny Burke and Alex Byrd.

Cloughaneely: Oran Craig; Dermot Coyle, Fionn McGinley, Brian Boyle; Josh Scanlon, Cormac Coyle, Daire Ferry; Shaun Curran (0-1), Conor Coyle; Keenan Gallagher (0-3) Cathal McGeever, Remy Moran; Blake McGarvey (0-1), Ciaran Coll (1-4, 2f), Sean Geaney. Subs: Cian Duggan, Peter Kelly, Donal McGee, Kevin Boyle.

