Search

30 Nov 2021

Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards for Ardara's Frank McGhee

Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards for Ardara's Frank McGhee

Frank McGhee

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Ardara GAA stalwart Frank McGhee is one of the winners at the 2021 Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards.

The awards, supported by EBS, will take place virtually on December 7th, 8th and 9th. McGhee is one of nine GAA winners in the annual awards.

His involvement with CLG Ard an Ratha began in 1958 when he played with his Primary School, Meenavalley, in the Ardara Schoolboys League.

Little did he realise then that he would go on and play for the club for a further 43 years. Frank’s contribution to the club was not limited to playing, as he managed underage teams in the ‘70s and ‘80s before holding the Senior Team Manager’s position from 1987 to 1990.

He has since trained the senior and reserve teams with his enthusiasm for the game never waning.
In addition to his coaching, Frank also spent time refereeing at underage level, often acting as linesman and umpire for the club at both home and away games.

Frank prepares the grounds for all matches, getting flags ready, car park stewarding, opening of dressing rooms, and anything in relation to repairs and maintenance he always has the tool box in the boot of his car.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media