Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards for Ardara's Frank McGhee

Frank McGhee
Ardara GAA stalwart Frank McGhee is one of the winners at the 2021 Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards.
The awards, supported by EBS, will take place virtually on December 7th, 8th and 9th. McGhee is one of nine GAA winners in the annual awards.
His involvement with CLG Ard an Ratha began in 1958 when he played with his Primary School, Meenavalley, in the Ardara Schoolboys League.
Little did he realise then that he would go on and play for the club for a further 43 years. Frank’s contribution to the club was not limited to playing, as he managed underage teams in the ‘70s and ‘80s before holding the Senior Team Manager’s position from 1987 to 1990.
He has since trained the senior and reserve teams with his enthusiasm for the game never waning.
In addition to his coaching, Frank also spent time refereeing at underage level, often acting as linesman and umpire for the club at both home and away games.
Frank prepares the grounds for all matches, getting flags ready, car park stewarding, opening of dressing rooms, and anything in relation to repairs and maintenance he always has the tool box in the boot of his car.
