Here's the draw for the Donegal Under-21B and C semi-finals

The draw was made this evening at the County Executive meeting for the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Under-21B and C semi-finals.
They are:
U21 B – Semi-finals
Baile na nGalloglach/Naomh Naille v Gleann Fhinne v Gaeil Fhánadá
Naomh Micheál/Malainn v Naomh Mhuire InR v Na Dúnaibh
U21 C – Semi-finals
Naomh Colmcille/An Beart v Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh/Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin.
Naomh Ultan/Carndomhnaigh v Aodh Rua Cúil na gCuirridin/An Tearmainn B
These games will be played the weekend of Dec 11/12th.
