Finn Harps Unveil 2022 Away Jersey

Finn Harps in association with partners Guild Esports and kit supplier Joma are proud to present the Finn Harps Away Shirt for 2022.

Aidan Campbell said, “We are delighted with this away shirt, the colour and detail look great. We think it will be a real hit with the fans and I can’t wait to see the Harps in action wearing it.”

Susanne McNamara, Brand Manager for Joma Sport in Ireland commented: “We are delighted to be associated with this exciting new partnership between Finn Harps and Guild and look forward to launching the new Campus III Away Jersey, and to the big reveal of the new Home jersey in 2022. We wish the club continued success into the new year.”

The 2022 Home Shirt will be unveiled in January. Please note certain sizes in the away shirt are not yet in stock due to global shipping delays. Sale times from the Finn Harps Clubhouse will be confirmed in the coming days.

Season tickets will go on sale online tomorrow.