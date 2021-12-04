Setanta pip Burt to reach U21 Hurling Championship final

Setanta edged out Buncrana by the just two points in the first of the U-21 hurling semi-finals.

Setanta 0-9

Buncrana 1-4

Both sides produced some patches of some great hurling on an icy December day dominated by a tricky cross wind that resulted in quite a few wides-especially from the slightly superior Setanta side who were well worth their win over a bigger Buncrana side who made quite a battle of it until the bitter end.

But it was the Finn Valley side’s bigger players that stood up when it really mattered. They will face either St Eunan's or Burt in the final.

Centre-forward Ryan Coyle kept his side in touch with some well struck frees while the elusive darting Dervish that is Ruairt Campbell supplied some moments of magic and hit the clinching final point for the winners.

For Buncrana, Gary McLaughlin, Peter Grant and Caolan O’Neill were outstanding with O’Neill’s powerful striking a feature of this hard- fought affair.

Setanta had the benefit of a tricky, slightly cross-field breeze in the opening half and quickly stamped their authority on matters from the start.

They had most of the possession and Coyle arrowed over a free in the 4thminute-but they also hit four wides in the sixth minute out of a total of ten in an opening half where they should really been out of sight by the break.

Elegant wing forward Caolan McClintock stretched that lead to 0-2 to 0-0 by the 10th minute and Travis Lafferty made it a three- point advantage by the 15th minute.

O’Neill opened the scoring for the Inishowen lads in the 18ht with a well struck into the swirling wind and Matthew Mulholland made it 0-3 to 0-2 when he struck the sliotar confidently over the bar.

By this stage Setanta had amassed seven wides and they were punished even more when a monster O’Neill free landed in their square and Matthew Cassidy to grab a goal and put Buncrana into a shock 1-2 to 0-3 lead.

But Setanta, who were minus the talismanic Oisin Marley shrugged off this setback with three great points from Coyle to put them into a 1-2 to 0-6 lead at the break.

O’Neill levelled matters on the resumption, but it was Coyle and Lafferty who edged the winners into a 1-3 to 0-8 lead.

Ruairi Campbell struck their final point as darkness fell with O’Neill on target for the losers as Setanta emerged narrow but deserved winners.

Setanta: Tiernan Farrell; Pauric Moss, Ruairi McLaughlin, Eoin O’Neill; Tommy Lee Scully, Stephen McBride, Kyle Dillon; Ryan Campbell, Ruairi Campbell (0-1); Caolan McClintock, Ryan Coyle (0-6, 6f), Travis Griffin (0-2); Pauric Gallagher, Dean Harvey, Tiernan Kelly. Subs; Flynn Gallagher for Pauric Gallagher (h-time).

Buncrana: Luke McClafferty; Gary McLaughlin, John Vaughan, Oisin Doherty (Roe);Sean Doherty, Oran Tourish, Shane Sarsfield; Peter Grant, Ryan Hegarty; Matthew Cassidy (1-0), Daniel Carey, Kevin Doherty, Matthew Wilson; Caolan O’Neill (0-3, 3f), Matthew Mulholland (0-1)

Referee: Aidan McAleer (Muff)