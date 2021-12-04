Black powers Milford to big win over St Naul's in U-21B quarter-final

Milford, thanks to a whirlwind start, proved much too strong for St Naul's in the U-21B quarter-final at the Donegal Training Centre.

Milford 4-13

St Naul's 1-6

Milford signalled their intent from the first whistle with Rory O'Donnell winning possession and powering forward to point on 10 seconds.

There was just a minute on the clock when Owen McElhinney availed of slackness in the St. Naul's defence to fire home the first goal. And by the sixth minute Eoin O'Donnell and Shane Black had added two more points from frees.

Daniel Meehan, St Naul's best performer, had their first point a minute later but Shane Black replied with a cracking goal followed by a point.

An Ian Campbell free left it 2-4 to 0-2 at the water break. Daniel Meehan had a third St Naul's point on the resumption but man of the match Shane Black quickly added two in reply and Matthew McLaughlin hit another.

Before half-time Daniel Meehan and Shane Black traded scores to leave it 2-8 to 0-4 at the break.

St Naul's had their best period just after half-time with Meehan adding a free and then Dara Griffin punched a great pass to Joe Campbell, who showed coolness to slide home a goal. When Daniel Meehan added another point on the 36th minute, the margin was down to five - 2-8 to 1-6.

But that was as good as it got for the Parish of Inver side. They lost centre-half-back Kyle Campbell to a hamstring injury and this added to the fact that they were without Thomas White and Conor Campbell, didn't help their cause.

And with Black and Dylan Dorrian carrying the fight, Milford were 2-12 to 1-6 ahead at the second half water break and the final quarter was only memorable for two Killian McBride goals inside a minute.

Milford will be hard to stop and they meet neighbours Fanad Gaels in the semi-final next weekend. In Shane Black they have one to watch but they were strong all over the field in this game.

MILFORD: Eoin McGettigan; Anthony Curran, Conor Coll, Eamon O'Donnell; Conor McHugh, Peter Curran, Paul Ryan; Rory O'Donnell (0-1), Eoin O'Donnell (0-2,2f); Mikey McBride, Shane Black (1-8,3f), Dylan Dorrian (0-1); Owen McElhinney (1-0), Jamie Lee Blaney, Matthew McLaughlin (0-1). Subs: Killian McBride (2-0) for McElhinney 44; Evan Douglas for Blaney, Jack McCauley for McLaughlin 48; James O'Donnell for C Coll 55

ST NAUL'S: Enda O'Hagan; Barry Burke, Shane Breslin, Tom Daly; Jamie Burke, Kyle Campbell, James McBrearty; Ian Campbell (0-1,f), Michael Coughlin; Declan Duignan, Joe Campbell (1-0), Dara Griffin; Odhran Breslin, Daniel Meehan (0-5,1f), Rory Kennedy. Subs: Danny Burke for Duignan 34; Sean Boyle for K Campbell inj 44; Nathan McBrearty and Alex Byrd for J Burke and O Breslin 48; Declan Duignan for Griffin 55.

REFEREE: Stephen Doherty (Red Hugh's).