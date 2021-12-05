Late winner sees Kilmacrennan leapfrog Donegal Town for top spot

Cian McMenamin headed the only goal as Kilmacrennan Celtic moved to the top of the Premier Division at Donegal Town’s expense.

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Kilmacrennan Celtic 1

Donegal Town 0

Kilmacrennan started the brighter with some good chances falling to Daire McDaid and Michael McLaughlin, but the Donegal Town back line stood firm. Donegal were dangerous on the break with Joe Mc Intyre getting in behind the Kilmacrennan back-line but Liam Mc Bride was equal to his efforts. The first-half ended 0-0.

The second half saw a more open game with both sides having chances to break the deadlock but both goalkeepers were on top of their game. On 77 minutes Daire Mc Daid was fouled on the edge of the box. Gary Whoriskey delivered a wonderful ball into the area and Cian Mc Menamin headed past Gavin Mulreany from six yards.

Cappry Rovers 0

Bonagee United 3

Bonagee got off to a dream start when Aaron Wasson headed home from close range after Jordan Gallagher’s free kick came off the crossbar.

Cappry pressed to get level and almost did but Paddy Mc Nulty’s header went the wrong side of the post. McNulty went close again but his effort was well saved. Bonagee made it 2-0 in the second half with Liam McGonagle finishing at the back post. Cappry pressed to get a goal but Bonagee made it three when they broke and Aaron Wasson finished well.



Drumkeen United 1

Convoy Arsenal 2

It was the battle of the bottom two as Drumkeen United welcomed neighbours Convoy Arsenal to St. Patrick's Park on Sunday Afternoon.

Drumkeen had the best of the opening 20 minutes and took the lead through a great Rory Craig effort.

Some may say it was a cross but the lead was short lived though as Convoy got back on level terms almost immediately when JP Malley got a touch on a long range free kick and it flew past Ciaran Bonner.

Convoy got in front with 15 minutes left when the ball fell to Paddy Dolan and he fired home from close range for what would prove to be the winning goal.

Glenea United 2

Castlefin Celtic 4

Castlefin ran out worthy winners and deserved all three points at Glasserchoo.

The away side were one up after five minutes when a long ball fell to the feet of Sean Ferry who coolly slipped it past Joe Coll. Both sides created very few chances until the 32nd minute when Castlefin worked the ball well from defence into the Glenea box ending in Mark Lafferty tapping in.

Glenea did manage to pull one back in the 60th minute, Darren Mc Geever with a great strike from distance which Tiernan Gallagher managed to punch away but Ciaran McGeady was first to react and strike from eight yards. Within three minutes Ronan Tourish added another goal for Castlefin, scoring from a tight angle from six yards out. Castlefin made it four in the 67th minute, Corrie Lee Bogan slotting a penalty low to the corner. Glenea got their second goal in the 80th minute, Luke McCarry getting on the end of a Shaun Curran cross and heading to the roof of the net.



Keadue Rovers 1

Kildrum Tigers 4

Kildrum Tigers had a convincing league victory at Central Park on Sunday in what is turning out to be a happy hunting ground for them.

The visitors then started to assert themselves and by the 20-minute mark and forced several set pieces and one of these led to the opening goal when a corner from the left met the head of the unmarked Matthew Crossan who headed home at the near post.

The home team deservedly levelled on 38 minutes when David Ward scored a fantastic left footed volley from the edge of the area.

Kildrum made Keadue pay for missed chances, when, two minutes into the second half, they regained the lead with Kevin McHugh slipping a challenge and shooting past the keeper.

Despite some fresh legs in the Keadue set up after a few substitutions, Kildrum effectively made the game safe on 63 minutes. There was a hint of a handball in the lead up to the goal but when the cross came in from the left-hand side Kevin McHugh was again on hand to stab in from close range.

The home side had a few chances through Peter Mc Gee whose shot hit the side netting and also some tricky runs from Oran Fallon but largely Kildrum were able to match this and led out of defence by Matthew Crossan in the last minute, his cross was met by Kevin Mc Hugh's wonderful volley to make the final score 4-1 in Kildrum.



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Drumoghill F.C. 4

Milford United 3

Drumoghill overcame a horrid start and a two-goal deficit to edge out Milford United at The Moss.

The visitors started brightly and raced into a 2-0l lead inside the opening 15 minutes through, Garry Merritt on three minutes and Darren Mc Laughlin 12 minutes later.

However, the home side managed to reduce the arrears almost immediately when Liam O’Donnell drove home after Chris O’Donnell’s header hit the bar. Anthony Doherty was on target on 40 minutes to level the scores at 2-2.

Drumoghill now had all the momentum and Christopher O’Donnell headed home from close range to give his side a half time lead. Both teams came out for the second half looking a lot more controlled and chances were at a premium. As the game hung in the balance, Milford chased an equaliser and came close when Shane Black’s header came back of the crossbar on 82 minutes before Ryan Lockhart saved well from Conor McHugh.

The contest looked to have finally been settled when Anthony Doherty calmly found the bottom corner from the edge of the box on 90 minutes. But back again came the visitors when Joey Cullen was quickest to react from close range and set up a nervous finish.

Gweedore Celtic 1

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 1

Gweedore Celtic and Kerrykeel saw the points shared in this encounter at An Screaban but the away team will be disappointed not to be returning home with all three points as they were wasteful when presented with the chances.

Gweedore can thank goalkeeper Daniel Mc Loughlin for keeping them in the game especially in the first half when he was fighting a one-man battle with the Kerrykeel front line. Chances for Bernard McGettigan, Paddy Carr and Johnny Friel were missed or saved by McLoughlin and they were misses that would come back to haunt them in the game.

After a great run by Mc Gettigan in the 10th minute Johnny Friel managed to give Kerrykeel the lead after a goalmouth scramble but that was their only reward for all their attacking play. A minute before half time Tomas Diver should have equalised for the Celts but he blazed over with only the keeper to beat.

The second half saw an improved Gweedore team coming more into the game. Diver saw his effort from a Neil Doran cross just go over the bar but the equaliser arrived with 65 minutes gone. Diver's speculative lob into the box was not dealt with by Kerrykeel and Pauric Winters rifled the ball to the net from 12 yards.



The goal rocked the away team and further efforts from Eamon McGee and Ciaran McHugh could have proven costly for them. from goalkeeper Daniel Mc Loughlin, Pauric Winters and Ciaran Mc Hugh .Seimi Friel and Darren Mc Elwaine were best for Kerrykeel.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Deele Harps 1

Dunkineely Celtic 5

Deele welcomed Dunkineely to Deele College on this cold but fine day for football. Deele opened the scoring on 20 minutes when Sean McGowan finished a Shane Gallagher cross.



Dunkineely equalised before half time with Adrian Nesbitt finishing well. On 50 minutes Barry Murray capitalised on some poor Deele defending to give the away side the lead and on 55 minutes Mark Hutchinson extended Dunkineely's advantage. On 83 minutes Patrick White dispossessed a Deele defender and chipped the keeper to ensure the three points went back through the Gap. Adrian Nesbitt scored again in injury time to make it a rout.

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Fintown Harps AFC 2

Keadue Rovers Reserves 1

Caelan Bonner of Keadue Rovers saved two penalties but couldn’t stop his side going down at Fintown.

Fintown broke in the 15th minute and Aidan McCahill was taken down in the box. John Molloy stepped up but a great save from Caelan Bonner from the penalty kept it scoreless.

Keadue had a great chance following that but they didn’t take it. Fintown got another penalty on 30 minutes when Michael Doherty got up-ended in the box, this time Odhrán Mc Callig stepped up but Bonner again saved.

Fintown heads were down a bit and Keadue had another good chance but their effort went over the bar. It remained scoreless at the break. Keadue took the lead early in the second-half when Liam Boyle tapped home from close range. On 60 minutes Fintown levelled when Peadar Toner scored a direct free-kick. Fintown rallied after this, a great ball in from Dermot Gallier to the box where Eoin Duggan headed over his own keeper for an own-goal.

Glencar Celtic 5

Glenea United Reserves 0

Glencar Celtic ran out comfortable 5-0 winners against Glenea at a wet a blustery Rathmullan. Pajo Rafferty helped himself to four goals while Shane Hilley also got on the scoresheet.

Glencar played some really-good football and dominated the game throughout and rarely found themselves under any pressure from the away team. Glencar took an important three points ahead of a top of the table clash next week with Donegal town.

Oldtown Celtic 3

Milford United Reserves 1

The game got off to a slow start and was even for the first ten minutes before Oldtown began to take control. The first chance fell for Gio Peoples who had a long range shot superbly saved by Milford keeper Eoin Mc Gettigan.



Oldtown pressed hard for the opener and hit the woodwork on two occasions firstly Luke Friel and then Gio Peoples. The second half began in a similar fashion with Oldtown pushing for the breakthrough and it came midway through the half when Tommy Mc Laughlin converted a penalty after Sean Cleary was fouled. Oldtown then added a second when Cleary went on a mazy run and his shot was diverted into the Milford net by via defender. Milford tried to get back into the game and were rewarded when Jason McConigley converted from the spot. Oldtown added a late third through a Gerard Patton volley.

Strand Rovers 2

Donegal Town Reserves 3

Donegal Town won this five goal thriller in Strand Park. Strand took the lead in the tenth minute when Jordon Shavell took a corner kick and Ryan Brennan scored with an overhead kick from seven yards.

Strand increased their lead on thirty-eight minutes when Dean Timoney’s quick throw-out found Jordon Shavell and he passed the ball to Brendan Glackin who scored through the goalkeeper’s legs. Two minutes later Donegal town scored from a free kick from Gary Ward. Strand had a good few changes at the start of the second-half but didn’t test the Donegal Town goalkeeper.

Donegal Town levelled when Gary Ward took a corner and Tom O’ Grady headed home. Donegal scored their third goal on 78 minutes when another corner-kick hit a Strand’ defender and went into the net. Strand tried to get a leveller but it was not to be.



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Ballybofey United Reserves 0

Dunlewey Celtic 1

It was a case of youth against experience at Dreenan on Saturday afternoon as Ballybofey United Reserves welcomed Dunlewey Celtic for their Old Orchard Saturday Division Two match.

Ballybofey are building from the bottom with this Reserve side and their patience is starting to show a glimpse of hope for the future. Had this match taken place earlier in the season Dunlewey would have returned to Glentornan Park with a much more comprehensive scoreline recorded, as it was they got out of the Twin Towns with three points earned by the only goal of the game.

This Reserve side is starting to learn how not to collapse and that will stand to them in the future. The visitors got the all-important winning goal on 30 minutes when Christopher Cannon rattled the Ballybofey net.

Castlefin Celtic Reserves 2

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves 4

Drumoghill secured all three points after a five-goal thriller in Castlefin. The away side took the lead when a Dave Mc Cormick shot found the bottom corner from 20 yards with 15 minutes played.

The hosts responded five minutes later with an equaliser, Reece Gallagher beat the full back and slotted home. Castlefin had the better of the opportunities to take the lead, Nicky Scott heading wide and Travis Lafferty failing to convert when through on goal.

However, it was Drumoghill who took the lead, Conor Temple breaking through on goal and finishing well. Drumoghill increased their lead after a defensive mix-up resulted in an own goal. The hosts pulled a goal back just before the break, Dean Kelly played through Lafferty who slotted home. In the second half Castlefin applied the pressure, Kelly Gallagher and Lafferty all going close. The visitors sealed their victory when Brendan Devine tapped home a rebound after a Temple free kick.



St. Catherines Reserves 5

Swilly Rovers Reserves 2

St Catherine’s continued their fine home form with a good win against Swilly Rovers.

The home side went ahead after ten minutes with a great goal from Darragh Murrin but Swilly equalised on the half hour after some hesitancy in the home defence. The Saints replied with goals from Paul Murrin and Calvin Mooney to leave the score 3-1 at half time.

Dara Cunningham made it 4-1 midway through the second half and the visitors missed a chance to reduce the deficit by missing from the penalty spot. Dean Breslin wrapped up the points with a fine goal five minutes from time.