The Bakery Cup - the Ballyshannon competition hits the swingin' sixties- Part 2

Last week, we introduced the first in the series of the Bakery Cup, with a look at 1957 to 1959. In part two, we move onto 1960, 1961, where it took a replay to decide the destination of the trophy, and 1962.

1960

Photo caption: Team captain Frank Cleary and his team, winners of the Ballyshannon Bakery Cup in 1960. Pictured back row l-r; Brother Rapheal, Pat Muldoon, PJ McGarrigle, Brian Ellis, Brother Abbon, Seamus Martin, Gerry McGuinness, Patrick Kerrigan and Brother Canice. Middle row l-r: Laurence Hegarty, Liam Clancy, Frank Cleary (captain), Sean O'Donaghue and Tom Cullen. Front row l-r: Thomas Quinn, Patrick Martin, Jim Kane and Noel Curran

Details of the 1960 final are sketchy. There is the winning picture of Frank Cleary's team in the Democrat but despite multiple efforts, no report seems to have been published.

Frank Cleary defeated Eamon Travers in the semi-final Jim Kane has pictures of both teams.

At the end of the league section Travers' team headed the standings with 10 pts; Frank Cleary at 6; Pauric McShea 5 and Michael McDermott 3.

The teams listed in that edition of the Democrat were:

Michael McDermott (capt) - PJ Buggy, Peter Garland, PJ Lynch, Vincent Ferguson, Kieran Begley, Danny McGroary, Jimbo Downey, Gerry Dilworth, Pearse McNeela, David Murphy, Seamus Melly, Michael Crawford, Christy Coughlin, Eddie McBride, Jimmy Rafferty.

Pauric McShea (capt.) - Hugh Giblin, John O'Doherty, Dessie McGowan, Dessie Coughlin, Dermot O'Doherty, Billy Ward, Patsy Sweeney, Chris Griffin, Jim Kerrigan, Joseph McNulty, Michael Gallagher, Martin McNeela, Tom Kennedy, Brendan McGowan, Peter McLoone.

Frank Cleary (capt.) - Seamus Martin, Pa Kerrigan, Gerry McGuinness, Tom Cullen, Lawrence Hegarty, Liam Clancy, Al Duncan, Brian Ellis, Thomas Quinn, Patrick Muldoon, Noel Curran, Jim Kane, PJ McGarrigle, Patrick Martin, Jimmy Fahy.

Eamon Travers (capt) - Cathal Gallagher, Hugh Cullen, Sean Donoghue, Michael Travers, Brendan Hoey, Danny Keenaghan, Patrick Rice, Terry McIntyre, Eugene Gallagher, Liam Daly, Teddy Kane, John McIntyre, Michael Tunney, Noel Fagan, Michael Byrne.

1961

Pauric McShea's 3-5

Seamus Martin's 4-2

The final of 1961 needed a replay after a great first game which saw Pauric McShea's team come back to draw with two late goals.

McShea's team led 1-5 to 0-2 at half-time, thanks to a goal from Thomas Mulligan.

Goals by Willie Barron and Michael Crawford had Martin's side level early in the second half and two further goals from Tom Cullen and Seamus Martin seemed to have them on their way.

But McShea's team rallied and Martin McNeela pulled a goal back and in the final minutes, McShea put the ball into the goal area and it was finished to the net.

Scorers for Seamus Martin: Tom Cullen 1-1; Willie Barron, Michael Crawford and Seamus Martin 1-0 each; Teddy Kane 0-1.

Scorers for Pauric McShea: 1-4; Thomas Mulligan, Martin McNeela 1-0; Gerry McGuinness 0-1.



Replay

Pauric McShea 3-3

Seamus Martin 1-2

In the replay Seamus Martin had the advantage of a strong breeze but didn't take advantage in the first half and led by 1-2 to 1-0 at half-time.

Within minutes of the restart Pauric McShea found Martin Carney to goal and the lead and they never looked back after that with McShea in big scoring form from frees and the final goal from a sideline.



PAURIC MCSHEA (Capt): Christy Coughlin; Jim Kane, Danny Keenaghan, Robert Lawn; Thomas Mulligan, PJ McGarrigle, Seamus Melly; Pauric McShea (1-4), Gerry McGuinness; Martin Carney (1-0), Martin McNeela, Richard Bromley; Michael Travers (1-1), Danny McGroary, Pearse O'Neill.

SEAMUS MARTIN (Capt): Thomas Quinn; Patrick Martin, David Murphy, John McGarrigle; Frankie Clarke, Brian Ellis, Gerry McDermott; Seamus Martin (0-1), Tom Cullen (0-1); John McIntyre, Noel Curran, Michael Crawford (1-0); Willie Barron, Teddy Kane, Michael Byrne.



1962

Thomas Quinn 4-1

Tom Cullen 2-4

The headline in the Democrat read: Kane's goals rocked Cullen. The vital scores in this final were recorded from the 13th to 23rd minute of the first half and all of them were registered by full-forward on the Quinn team, Teddy Kane.

He first hit a goal and a minute later added a point. Then he followed with two more goals from sizzling shots which Jerry McDermott stopped but was unable to hold from going through for majors.

By half-time Quinn's team were leading 3-1 to 0-3. Danny Kerrigan and two from Martin O'Shea were the scorers for Tom Cullen's team.

Cullen's team hit back with a point from Patrick Martin and goals from Michael Crawford and Martin O'Shea to get on level terms. But it was not to be as Thomas Quinn's team broke away to get the winning goal, the scorer of which is not identified in the report.

THOMAS QUINN (Capt.) - Jackie Gormley, Richard Bromley, Michael McIntyre, Charles McGettigan; Pearse O'Neill, Martin McNeela, Terry Quinn, PJ McGarrigle, Thomas Quinn; Eugene Graham, Jim Kane, Brendan Gormley; Michael Gallagher, Teddy Kane (3-1), Neil McBride.

TOM CULLEN (capt.) - Jerry McDermott; Herbie Bromley, Danny McGroary, Francis Donagher; Joe Sheerin, Jack McCadden, Martin Flanagan; Tom Cullen, Danny Kerrigan (0-1); Peter McLoone, John McGarrigle, Louis Boyle; Patrick Martin (0-1), Martin O'Shea (1-2), Michael Crawford (1-0).