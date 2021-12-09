Ballyshannon's Lucy McGlynn takes silver at Pentathlon International in Glasgow

Colaiste Colmcille, Ballyshannon, and Tir Chonaill AC athlete Lucy McGlynn was in outstanding form when winning silver at the annual four home countries U18 schools' pentathlon International in the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.



Securing a personal best points total of 3,665 points for the five events discipline, Lucy pushed winner Lucy Jane Fellows, England, 3,713 points all the way in an all-day marathon event, where points are awarded for times in 60m hurdles and 800m, distances in long jump and shot and height in high jump.



Seran Rodgers, England, a margin of three points behind Lucy filled third place on 3662 points.

The shot putt was the opening event of the U18 Girls competition where Lucy struggled a little in opening rounds before pushing the 3k weight to a PB distance of 12.11m, 668 points with a final throw.





The competition had 16 athletes - four apiece from Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales - and had Fellows, with 12.79m in the shot putt in the lead from the Tir Chonaill girl in second place.

The 60m hurdles had two heats of eight and was a nail-biting affair with hundredths of a second separating the three leading athletes - first Rodgers, 8.86secs, second McGlynn, 8.87secs/937 points and third Fellows,8.86secs.



The third discipline -the long jump- had a new winner, Jessica Lee from Wales, 5.79m who was by then pushing for a top three placing. Fellows extended her lead with a best of 5.68m, Rodgers, 5.25m and McGlynn 5.22m/620 points filled the next three places. As the competition entered the fourth discipline -the high jump- Fellows had a 160 points lead with less than 50 points separating the next three athletes.



Jessica Lee, who would eventually finish overall in fourth, had her second victory of the day in the high jump with a best of 1.63m. Four athletes, including Fellows, Rodgers and McGlynn cleared 1.60m/736 points and we were down to calculating what was needed in the final discipline the 800m where one second is worth 12 points.



The top six girls, on points following four events, ran the final 800m heat. Rodgers, in third place and 56 points adrift of Mc Glynn, set off at a blistering pace, eventually coming home in an excellent winning time of 2mins 25.02secs/757 points, Sophie Lisk, Wales, 2mins 27.65secs, Lucy McGlynn, 2mins 29.13secs/704 points, and Jessica Lee 2mins.32.10secs filled the next finishing places.



Then, it was the wait for Fellows, who managed to finish in 2mins 39.74secs/576 points. It took an agonising 30 minutes for the officials to announce the results and a delighted Ballyshannon girl with a personal best of 3,665 points - 65 points better than her Irish winning total of two weeks ago -was announced as silver medal winner behind Lucy Jane Fellows, 3,713 points and three points ahead of Seren Rodgers, 3,662 points.



Lucy will now take a deserved break from competition and feel very pleased with 2021 where she gained International experience and outstanding performances in Paris at the European Youths, in Derby at the schools International T&F - finishing second in the 300m hurdles in Glasgow on Saturday in the International U18 multi events and victory in the Irish U18 outdoor Heptathlon in late summer.