St Eunan's dream 2021 continues with U-21 final win over 12-man MacCumhaill's

St Eunan’s continued their remarkable year at adult level with a fifth title from five competitions following their victory over a MacCumhaill’s side who ended up finishing with 12 men in the Under-21 final.

St Eunan’s 1-13

MacCumhaill’s 1-9

Following on from their club's success in the Senior, Senior Reserve, Ladies and Hurling championships, the team from Letterkenny came good in the final quarter to win by four points. The teams were deadlocked as late as the 57th minute when man of the match Shane O’Donnell netted a goal to finally kill off MacCumhaill’s.

Many feel the match turned on the sending off of Chad McSorley, the MacCumhaill’s midfielder in the 38th minute, when Luke Gavigan and Gary Wilson’s team were one point to the good at 1-7 to 0-9.

McSorley was in possession but was being tugged by Cormac Finn and reacted, some might term it a shrug-off and others a strike. Referee Sean McDaid, having consulted with linesman Pat Barrett, booked the St Eunan’s forward for his part. Then, following a discussion where plenty awaited with bated breath, gave McSorley the red.

Many in MacCumhaill’s colours weren’t happy with the decision, although the 14 man battled on gamely for the best part of 20 minutes before finally unravelling. Luke Gavigan was black-carded late on for a reckless challenge on Peter McEniff, who would rise to his feet to add the insurance point, before Jamie Keegan was lined for a second yellow in injury time.

St Eunan’s won the toss earlier in the week for home advantage and started well. On the other hand, MacCumhaill’s, having trailed 0-4 to 0-1, reignited their challenge on 10 minutes courtesy of a goal from Kevin McCormack, who grasped a loose ball ahead of Donal Higgins, which came from Gallen’s deflected shot at goal. McCormack’s shot came off the inside of Eoin O’Boyle’s goalpost and went over the line.

Until then, St Eunan’s looked to be leaving their mark, with Finn and Shane O’Donnell scoring early points before Conor O’Donnell added a 45 and a pointed free. All these came after an opening point from Keegan.

After the goal, Keegan was at it again, with a brilliant score to edge MacCumhaill’s into a 1-2 to 0-4 lead, having somehow slithered his way out a stack of St Eunan’s challenges and then slicing the posts in style with the outside of the boot.

MacCumhaill’s were content to sit in, even sometimes with all 15 inside of their own 45. Their breaks, though, were purposeful and plentiful in numbers.

St Eunan’s steadied and regained the lead, as, after Shane O’Donnell levelled, Finn popped one over but that was only a prelude to three MacCumhaill’s points with Cian Mulligan, Joel Bradley Walsh and McCormack, from a mark, making for a 1-5 to 0-6 lead.

With plenty of backing from those who made their way to the Cathedral town, they maintained that two -point lead into the break, with Ronan McGeehin and Gallen - his first of the day - meaning it was 1-6 to 0-7 at half-time.

St Eunan’s managed to get on terms within just 54 seconds of the second half starting, with McGeehin marking and pointing before Shane O’Donnell put over from the left. Gallen’s free edged MacCumhaill’s back in front, 1-7 to 0-9, before the match’s big talking point came on 38 minutes with McSorley sent off.

Eleven minutes with neither side managing to add to that total, something that would’ve suited MacCumhaill’s with their numerical disadvantage, until in the last play of the third quarter McGeehin punched over a Conor O’Donnell diagonal ball.

St Eunan’s eked out a one-point lead with Peter McEniff scoring on the 47th minute only for Gallen to square it up again, 0-11 to 1-8. Conor O’Donnell’s third point made for another slender St Eunan’s and again MacCumhaill’s were equal to it, with Aaron Gilhooley tying it up again. There were only five minutes to play.

Shane O’Donnell, who looked the most likely all day, gobbled up a loose ball ahead of Joe Boyle and started a break with McGeehin and McGettigan in support. All three men had the ball and it ended up with O’Donnell shooting past Ciaran Foy. O’Donnell, who started and finished it, also finished off his season with man of the match in both the senior and the under-21 finals.

He’ll not forget 2021 in a hurry. And neither will many around St Eunan’s.



St Eunan’s: Eoin O'Boyle; Donal Higgins, Anthony Gallagher, Sean Breen; Peter McEniff (0-2), Sean Ryan, Kieran Tobin; James Kelly, Eoin Dowling; Ciaran Moore, Shane O'Donnell (1-3), Conor O'Donnell (0-3, 2f 45); Ronan McGeehin (0-3, 1m), Padraig McGettigan, Cormac Finn (0-2). Subs: David Boyle for Higgins (half-time)



MacCumhaill's: Ciaran Foy; Pete Byrne, Jack Burke, Aaron Gilhooley (0-1); Cian Mulligan (0-1), Joe Boyle, Jack Duffy; Luke Gavigan, Chad McSorley; Conor Doherty, Jamie Keegan (0-2), Austin Duignan; Joel Bradley Walsh (0-1), Oisin Gallen (0-3, 2f), Kevin McCormack (1-1, 0-1m). Subs: Conor McCormack for Doherty (43), Sean Breen for Byrne (50), Alan Sproule for Duignan (57), Eoin McGonagle for Duffy (60+1)

Referee: Sean McDaid (Urris)