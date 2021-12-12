Search

12 Dec 2021

Ballyshannon RFC advance in McCambley Cup after big win at home at the Lakeside

Action from the Ballyshannon-Ophir McCambley Cup clash at the Lakeside Ballyshannon Picture: Thomas Gallagher

Peter Campbell

sport@donegallive.ie

Ballyshannon RFC recorded a very good win in the McCambley Cup at the Lakeside, Ballyshannnon on Saturday against Ophir from Mallusk in Antrim.

BALLYSHANNON 33
OPHIR 2nds 17

Ballyshannon welcomed the Ophir 2nd XV to a wind battered lakeside Centre on Satureay. Ballyshannon team captain Oisin Kerr elected to play with the wind and it proved to be a great decision.
The home side were slow to start and allowed the visitors to dominate possession and territory, but a very solid defence held strong and Ophir couldn't get themselves across the whitewash.
When the local lads finally got there hands on the ball they were very reluctant to give it back, strong runs from the forwards saw the Erne side camped in the opposition 22. After a few more phases, the ball was spread to the backline and the old dog Ray Gallagher broke the line and evaded the retreating defenders to dot it down and put his team into the lead. James Cleary slotted the conversion for 7-0 lead.
Ballyshannon had there tails up and with some great touch finding penalties they had a lineout just 10 meters from the try line. Darren Gillespie caught the lineout and a maul was set; when the ball was shipped out, a great pre planned dummy switch worked perfectly and James Cleary sliced through the gap to score under the posts. He kick the conversion and extended the lead to 14-0.
The Belfast gang got themselves on the ball and despite some more sturdy defence from Ballyshannon, they were caught out wide and Orphir managed to score in the corner. Score 14-5.
Just before half-time, Ballyshannon had a ruck on halfway; scrum half Paul Kerrigan put in an inch perfect box kick and debutant speedster Eugene Doherty was first to the ball and got his first senior try leaving the half-time score at 19-5.
The second half started as the first ended with Ballyshannon playing all the rugby. A great charge down from James Cleary and a few soccer style kicks had him in for his second try of the day. H2ewas too tired to kick the conversion so it was left to Joe Stapleton to add the extras, score 26-5.
Ballyshannon scored their last try through captain Oisin Kerr when he spotted a gap from the back of a ruck on the opposition's try line and dive in to score Ballyshannon's fifth try, Cleary converted and the score was 33-5.
Ballyshannon took the foot off the gas and conceded two late converted tries to finish the game at 33-19 and they progress to the second round of the McCambley cup

BALLYSHANNON: Callum Gallagher, James McGonigle, Joe Stapleton, Daire Gallagher, Sean Gallagher, Naoise Patton, Paul Cassidy, Darren Gillespie, Paul Kerrigan, James Cleary, Eugene Doherty, Ray Gallagher, Oisin Kerr, Chris Fenton, Daire Gallagher. Replacements: Kieran Daly, Conall Bradshaw, Peter Conlon.
OPHIR: Ollie Browne, James Bryan, Karl Buick, Liam Cosgrave, Fearghal Creagh, Ronan Heggarty-Moore, Gareth Kerr, Davy Lauro, Alex Mason, Jamie McCafferty, Joe McCartan, Jordan McKinnell, Joel Rodgers, Josh Taylor, Ab Thabeth. Replacement: Zaid Thabeth.
REFEREE: Richard Willis

