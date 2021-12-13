Donegal GAA chairman urges all members to get vaccinated for Covid-19

In his chairman's report to the Donegal GAA Co Convention, Mick McGrath, urged all GAA members to get vaccinated and avail of the booster programmes.

Mr McGrath said along with the Co. Treasurer, Alan Boyd, they had visited all 40 clubs in the county during 2020 to outline a plan during the outbreak of Covid-19.

"I again commence my report to Convention in acknowledging the tremendous attitude and commitment of the front line workers in the HSE who have worked through difficult and challenging times.

"We remember the 8,500 people who have died on our island during this pandemic. I acknowledge the work of club members who have undertook the management of covid regulations.

"I encourage all our members to enrol in the national vaccination and booster programme in our continued battle with Covid and with the discomfort that it has brought to our society," said McGrath.

The chairman thanked all who had participated in the Strategic Plan since 2018 and he said they would be launching a new Strategic Plan in 2022.

He thanked both the adult and underage Competitions Control Committees for completing programmes during the year.

"There is always room for tweaking regulations around what sometimes is deemed unfair or advantageous to one team or another, especially around venue selection.

"This should be cautiously avoided, especially at underage level where many parents and player are not fully understanding of how venue selection occurs. No club should have home advantage in a regional final or thereafter in a competition unless it is agreed by both clubs. That is not interfering with the CCC fixtures but outlining what is a fair and transparent system."

GAA CENTRE

The chairman said that 42 fixtures took place ini the Donegal GAA Centre. "A review on the amount of games that is taking place is currently being undertaken, as the Centre was not intended for that amount of games. The vision was to provide inspiration to the development of Gaelic games with modern facilities and to supply our coaches with an area of pitches and auditorium rooms in the development and upskilling of our youth and our adult intercounty teams."

ACADEMY

The chairman commended all involved with the Youth Academy during the past year.

"That our county coaches 4,650 children is a positive step forward and that we upskilled 387 club coaches is another positive step forward," said the chairman, who also added that 3,500 had attended Cúl Camps.

"This year also saw the introduction of early morning pre-class gymnasium education in 12 secondary schools throughout our county. This is part of our overall academy strength and conditioning education. And there is an array of voluntary coaching taking place throughout this programme with approximately 170 students taking part.

"There has been tremendous positive feedback on its introduction and it's been well received by the teachers, students and indeed the parents," said the chairman.

Mr McGrath also welcomed a new five year partnership with Letterkenny IT. "We have agreed that many of our third level students attending shall receive college scholarship for their association with Gaelic games.

The chairman told Convention that the fund-raising House Draw had a profit if €800,017. "We are now in a position to conclude our Donegal GAA Centre in 2022 with the new fifth pitch which will also be floodlit."

The chairman congratulated Development Officer, Charlie Kerr on his work on delivering the warm-up area at the Training Centre this year.

He also told Convention that a sale agreement has been agreed for the building at Drumboe.

In relation to the Youth Academy, the chairman thanked Karl Lacey and those involved. "There are many more miles to go on this pathway and those who are involved can see a vision and belief in our mission. We must inspire all our future players to take this pathway as their future development in sport and academy progress is very much connected. "

Mr McGrath thanked all the officers for their work during the year. In relation to referees, he said it had been challenging to get new personnel. "It has been suggested that clubs without referees should not have the same scope on home fixtures as those who have. This might not be the correct direction to take but the issue must be addressed going forward."

He made special mention of Donegal's new jersey, which was launched recently. "It was my wish (to O'Neill's) that there be a connection on the jersey to all our clubs. I thank them for that input and the reaction has been very favourable."