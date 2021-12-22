Search

22 Dec 2021

Markievicz Park confirmed to play host to Donegal's 2022 Allianz League opener

Donegal’s Allianz League fixtures were confirmed this week with a somewhat novel trip to Markievicz Park in Sligo to get thigs started.

Declan Bonner's team are due to start their Allianz League Division 1 campaign away to Mayo, although the fixture is to take place at Markievicz Park in Sligo, with work being done at McHale Park in Castlebar.

Aside that, Donegal have trips to Killarney to face Kerry and Croke Park against Dublin, with four home matches. Kildare, Tyrone and Monaghan will all visit Ballybofey and Letterkenny will host the last of the seven fixtures, with Armagh the guests ahead of the sides meeting again in the Ulster SFC quarter-final in April.

Donegal's Allianz League fixtures

Round 1, Sunday, January 30th, Mayo v Donegal, Markievicz Park, 1.45pm;

Round 2, Sunday, February 6th, Donegal v Kildare, Ballybofey, 2.30pm;

Round 3, Sunday, February 20th, Kerry v Donegal; Killarney, 1.45pm;

Round 4, Saturday, February 26th, Donegal v Tyrone; Ballybofey, 7.30pm;

Round 5, Sunday, March 13th, Donegal v Monaghan; Ballybofey, 1.45pm; 

Round 6, Sunday, March 20th, Dublin v Donegal; Croke Park, 3.45pm;

Round 7, Sunday, March 27th, Donegal v Armagh; Letterkenny, 1.45pm.

Beforehand, Donegal are due to begin the new season in two weeks’ time on Friday night, January 7, in the Dr McKenna Cup. They are due to face Down in Ballybofey and they play Antrim at Corrigan Park in Belfast eight days later on Saturday, January 15. The semi-finals for the Dr McKenna Cup are pencilled in for Tuesday night, January 18, with the final on the following Saturday, January 22.

