BAKERY CUP PART 4: Years 1966, 1967 and 1968

Dan Tunney's team, Bakery Cup winners in 1966. Back row, l to r, Aidan McGuinness, Pauric Daly, Michael Melly, Christy Quinn, Dominic Murray. Middle row, Martin Doyle, Frank McGinley, Martin Flanagan, David Whoriskey, John Gavigan. Front, Peter Mulligan, Hughie McGowan, Dan Tunney, Diarmaid Carney, Noel Coughlin.

1966

The 1966 Bakery Cup final went to a replay with Sean Gallagher and Dan Tunney unable to be separated in the first game, ending Gallagher 1-7, Tunney 2-4.

Under Galway player, Capt. Jack Kissane, it looked as Sean Gallagher was going to run riot but a great comeback sparked by left half-forward Christy Quinn saw two goals scored to leave just a point in it at the break, 1-5 to 2-1. The second half was a ding-dong affair and it ended all square.

Scorers - Gallagher: S Gallagher 1-0, Joe Drummond 0-2, Brendan Dolan 0-3, John Boyle 0-1, Harry McGroary 0-1.

Tunney: Dominick Murray 0-1, David Whoriskey 1-0, Noel Coughlin 0-1, Christy Quinn 0-1, Dan Tunney 0-2.

Replay:

Dan Tunney 2-6

Sean Gallagher 0-4

In the replay Dan Tunney and his team were big winners, doing most of the damage in the first half when they led 2-3 to 0-2 at the break. Gallagher and his team mounted a great comeback in the third quarter.

There was one change on the champions' line-out. Peter Mulligan was unable to play due to illness and his place was taken by Laurence Sweeney.

TUNNEY'S: J Gavigan; Laurence Sweeney, Martin Flanagan, Dermot Carney; Martin Doyle, Louis Harte, Michael Melly; Hugh McGowan (0-4), Dan Tunney (0-1); Pauric Daly, David Whoriskey, Christy Quinn (1-1); Aidan McGuinness (1-0), Noel Coughlin, Dom Murray. Sub: Frank McGinley.

GALLAGHER'S: B McDermott; Michael Curran, Michael Dolan, Pauric Travers; Andrew Doherty, Harry McGroary(0-2), Kieran McCready; Sean Gallagher, John Boyle; Seamus Coughlin, Patrick Kelly (0-1), Thomas Fox (0-1); Jim Sheerin, Brendan Dolan, Joe Drummond. Sub: Paddy Kelly.

Sean Gallagher's team, runners-up in 1966. Back row, l to r, Seamus Coughlin, Michael Curran, Paddy Kelly, Kieran McCready, Joe Drummond. Middle, Harry McGroary, Andrew Doherty, John Boyle, Pauric Travers, Jim Sheerin. Front, Brendan McDermott, Brendan Dolan, Sean Gallagher, Paddy Kelly, Thomas Fox

1967

1968

Jim Sheerin 4-2

Laurence Sweeney 1-5

Before a large attendance, the 1968 final was an exciting affair. Because of reconstruction work on Fr Tierney Park, the final was played in the school grounds.

Sheerin's team held an interval lead of 2-1 to 1-3. They started brightly with a goal from Eamonn Sheerin but it was Sweeney's team who then gained the upper hand with two Paul McLoone points and a goal from Frank Sheerin.

But back came Sheerin's team and a goal from Aidan McGuinness had them ahead at the break. There was little between the teams in the second half before Eamonn Sheerin punched a third goal. Oliver McGloin followed with a point before Aidan McGuinness sealed the win with a fourth goal.

Under referee Joe O'Loughlin, Belleek, the teams were:

JIM SHEERIN (capt), PJ Daly, Oliver McGloin (0-1), Pauric Daly, Alan McGonigle, Aidan McGuinness (2-1), Gerard O'Brien, John McNulty, Thomas McGuinness, John Duffy, Michael Rafferty, John Bromley, Eamonn Sheerin (2-0), Bernard Coughlin, Sean Coughlin.

LAURENCE SWEENEY (Capt 0-1), Paul McLoone (0-3), Michael Melly, Frank Sheerin (1-0), Paddy Kelly, Kieran McCready, Sean Boyle, Sean McLoone, Martin McGuinness, Jim Barron, Bill Grimes, Fergal Gallagher (0-1), Tony Doherty, Pauric McMahon, Frank Gallagher.

Jim Sheerin's team, Bakery Cup winners 1968. Back row, l to r, John Duffy, Thomas McGuinness, Noel Coughlin, John McNulty, PJ Daly, Alan McGonigle, Ollie McGloin. Middle: John Bromley, Barney Coughlin, Aidan McGuinness, Jim Sheerin, Pauric Daly, Eamon Sheerin. Front: Michael Rafferty, Gerard O'Brien.