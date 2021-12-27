Letterkenny Gaels GAA Club support local charities

Rihanna Stockdale, Secretary Ladies Committee and Eileen Tinney, who organised the hamper draw and presentation to the Letterkenny WeCare Food-bank
This Christmas, Letterkenny Gaels, gave back to the local community by supporting Letterkenny WeCare Food-bank and the Letterkenny Direct Provision Centre.
The Ladies Committee in the club held a Christmas hamper draw and gave a hamper as well as a cash donation to the food-bank while the Hurlers organised a Secret Santa within the club and donated just short of one hundred presents to the children of the Letterkenny Direct Provision Centre.
Danny Cahill, Letterkenny Gaels GAA Club Chairman, acknowledged the support from Club members, businesses and the local community for their support with both initiatives.
“As a Club we are delighted to be able to support these worthy causes within our community and this is down to the support of our dedicated Club members and the local community. I would also like to thank both our Ladies and Hurling subcommittees for organising these fundraisers.“ said Danny.
Caoimhe Ní’Dhochartaigh, Sharon Harnett, Stephen Doherty and Jacqui Patton busy wrapping presents which were donated to the children of Letterkenny Direct Provision Centre.
