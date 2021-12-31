BAKERY CUP, PART 5: Winners in Ballyshannon tournament in years 1969, 1970 and 1971

Pauric Daly's team, Bakery Cup winners 1970. Back row, l to r, James Cummins, Thomas McNulty, Gus Culkin, Gerry McIntyre, Tony McGonigle, Barney Coughlin, Jimmy McGonigle, Red Jim Gallagher. Front row: John McGibney, Jimmy Clarke, Eunan McCosker, Pauric Daly, Raymond McNamara, Hugh Daly.

1969

PJ MCGUINNESS 4-11

FRANK SHEERIN 1-4

The Democrat report read:

The writing was on the wall, even before half-time, so far as Frank Sheerin's gallant little outfit was concerned in the De La Salle School's U-14 football final, which was decisively won by PJ McGuinness and his boys at St Joseph's School Park, Ballyshannon.

As in former years, the teams got a big reception in their pre-game mobile tour of the town. McGuinness's, attired in emerald green and Sheerin's in red, made an admirable contrast as they lined out for the final, which was watched by a good crowd.

PJ McGuinness, in physique, had a great advantage over his rivals, but he also had an excellent footballing fifteen, deadly accurate in their approach work and finishing, and playing with a dedication that would not countenance defeate. It was their evening too, for the ball ran well for them, and they maintained a firm grip on the exchanges for the greater part of the hour.

In the 26th minute of the first half, at a time when McGuinness led by 2-5 to 0-2, Frank Sheerin marshalled an assault and went through for a fine goal himself. It gave hope of a close struggle in the second half, but then, as up to the interval, Aidan McGuinness's deadly markmanship chalked up the score for his cousin captain, and when danger did threaten, the polished defence of Paddy Kelly and the overall dedication of a side that showed some neat touches of teamwork, ensured the cup for the roving PJ, whose high fielding and long kicking could quickly turn defence into attack.

Joe Drummond gave outstanding service in defence to Frank Sheerin's side, who were also well servevd by Eugene Dolan, Sean Slevin and Bernard Coughlin, as well as by Frank Sheerin himself.

THE SCORING

The game was only four minutes old when following a neat move along the right win by Hugh Daly and Anthony Sheerin, Aidan McGuinness shot to the net for his cousin. At the other end Eugene Dolan notched a fine point, but after eight minutes Aidan McGuinness pointed a free when he himself was fouled.

A minute later, things began to look serious for Sheerin when Aidan McGuinness centred and Seamus O'Neill finished to the net. Sheerin recovered and Pat Quinn pointed at the other end, but Aidan McGuinness pointed a free.

Both sides had abortive raids before Hugh Daly pointed for McGuinness and the same player came again, but was fouled, Aidan McGuinness pointing the free, and following up with another point off a free in the 25th minute.

Sheerin's supporters encouraged the side as Frank himself rallied them into action and went through for a fine goal. Back came his opponents and when Seamus O'Neill was fouled, Aidan McGuinness pointed the free to leave the interval scores at McGuinness 2-6, Sheerin 1-2.

Early in the second half Sheerin's forced an abortive '50'. McGuinness sent his side attacking again and when Daly was fouled, Aidan McGuinness pointed the free, and soon followed up with another.

PJ McGuinness landed a point from well out and Fergal Gallagher goaled. Aidan McGuinness pointed another free and then Sheerin's made a spirited rally, Sean Slevin reducing the deficit with a neat point. Frank Sheerin followed up with another point.

PJ McGuinness replied with a point followed by a goal from Seamus O'Neill to complete the scoring.

Under referee Tommy Gallagher (Belleek), the teams were:

PJ MCGUINNESS (capt). (0-2), Aidan McGuinness (1-8), Paddy Kelly, Thomas McGuinness, Sean Fox, Hugh Daly (0-1), Seamus O'Neill (2-0), Ken Fox, Fergal Gallagher (1-0), Tony McGonigle, Anthony Sheerin, John McGuinness, Joe Dolan, John Murphy, Eamonn McGrath.

FRANK SHEERIN (capt) (1-1), Joe Drummond, Pat Quinn (0-1), Ger O'Brien, Sean Slevin (0-1), Eugene Dolan (0-1), Bill Grimes, PJ Patton, Bernard Coughlin, Jim Barron, Eddie McCaffrey, Francis Patton, Michael Patton, Laurence Dolan, Tony Cummins.



1970

PAURIC DALY 8-5

SEAN FOX 4-5

In one of the high scoring finals Pauric Daly overcame Ken Fox in 1971. The game was close until the final quarter. The sides were level at 2-3 each. The Democrat report read:

"With Sean Fox's forces massing in a sustained attack, Daly's team largely receded into a desperate defence of their territory. Then the turnabout was brought about by Pauric Daly himself, with the aid of a worthy adjutant in vice-captain Gerard McIntyre. He spread out his forces, took McIntyre's pass and sent a low scorching shot towards Sean Fox's goal. Thomas McNulty made inroads at the same time and with the 'keeper to some extent unsighted, the ball went to the net to give Daly the lead.

"The cheering had hardly died when young Ray McNamara took another. But Fox's, despite this sudden reverse, were far from a beaten side. Vice-captain Sean McLoone, was playing more than one man's part, often covering almost the entire field. Sean Fox and his brother, Ken, were turning in some delightful football and Sean McLoone rose their hopes with a well taken point.

"Daly, however, was himself giving an impeccable performance and by the 24th minute he and his forces had increased their scores to 5-5. They were to take three more goals before the end but not without Sean McLoone and Mickey Rafferty blasting two through following great work by Sean Fox himself."

PAURIC DALY (capt) (4-3): Gerard McIntyre (1-0), Hugh Daly, Raymond McNamara (2-1), Augustine Culkin, Tony McGonigle (1-0), Bernard Coughlin, Jim Cummins, Jimmy McGonigle, Thomas McNulty (1-1), Jim Gallagher, Jimmy Clarke, Eunan McCosker, John McGibney.

SEAN FOX (capt): Sean McLoone (2-5), Ken Fox, Thomas Lawn, Eamon Sheerin (1-0), Peter Dilworth, John Whoriskey, Michael Rafferty (1-0), Tony Cummins, Ronan McInerney, Bernard Monaghan, Gerry Sheerin, Bill Kenny, Chris McGuinness.



1971

KIERAN MCGINLEY 3-5

SEAN MCLOONE 3-4

In one of the closest Bakery Cup finals, Kieran McGinley built up a four point lead only for McLoone to come back with a goal and his luck was out with a couple of late frees to get an equaliser.

The first half was tense with no score in the opening 12 minutes. By half-time Kieran McGinley's side were ahead 2-0 to 1-2. Sean McLoone had the opening score, a goal but the cheering had hardly subsided when Kieran McGinley had equalised. McLoone and Francis Doherty added points but a goal from Justin Coughlin before the break was a vital score.

Coughlin and Jim Gallagher traded points and McLoone added a second goal to leave it all square.

McLoone added a point but McGinley replied with another goal. Further points from McGinley and Monaghan opened the gap to four points.

Back came McLoone with a thrid goal to leave just a point in it but he just couldn't get the equaliser.

Under referee Joe O'Loughlin, Belleek, the teams were:

KIERAN MCGINLEY (capt) (2-2), Ken Fox, Jim Gallagher (0-1), Justin Coughlin (1-1), Laurence Dolan, Jim McGonigle, Aidan McLoone, Kieran Quinn, Gerald Monaghan (0-1), Jim McGrath, Gerard Curran, Ignatius Gallagher, Frank Gavigan, Thomas McNeely, Gerry Bredin.

SEAN MCLOONE (capt) (3-2), Eamon Sheerin, Bernard Coughlin (0-1), Chris McGuinness, John L Cassidy, Bernard Lawn, Sean Herron, Paul McGuinness, Bill Kenny, John Gallagher, Francis Doherty (0-1), Patrick McKenna, Bernard Monaghan, Patrick Crowe, Eddie McFarlane.