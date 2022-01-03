Noel O’Donnell was born in Sentry Hill in Letterkenny in 1937 and he grew up in the newly built Burmah (Ard O’Donnell).



His father was Jim O’Donnell, and his mother was Mary (formerly Sweeney). He was the second oldest of seven children: Rosaleen, Noel, Pat, Michael, Niall, Maureen and Marie. They had a great childhood growing up in the Burmah and sport was an important part of his life.

Remembering Noel O’Donnell – One of St Eunan’s greatest ever players

He attended school in the old Christian Brothers school close to his home in Ard O’Donnell (now the Pastoral Centre). He enjoyed all sports in his younger days, but boxing and Gaelic football were his favourites. The O’Donnell family were heavily involved in St. Eunan’s GAA club where Noel’s father Jim served as club Chairman.



Upon leaving the Christian Brothers school, Noel took up employment in the Post Office and had fond memories of his time as a young postman cycling the roads around Letterkenny and Glenswilly. He would also spend time in Lifford Post Office before eventually returning to Letterkenny and moving indoors to a clerical position.



Noel was still in his mid-teens when he first lined out for the St. Eunan’s Senior football team, claiming an All-County League Winners medal in 1954. He would play in his first County Championship Final the following year, 1955 when St. Eunan’s were once again bested by their great rivals Gaoth Dobhair in Glenties on a score of 1-07 to 1-04. Noel lined out, as he so often did, at left-half back. He was also a member of the Donegal Minor Football team that lost the Ulster semi-final.



Noel and St. Eunan’s avenged their 1955 defeat by beating the Gaoth Dobhair men in the semi-final in 1956 by 3-08 to 1-08 to set up a final meeting with Ballyshannon. Since their historic first title in 1948, the Cathedral Town men had lost finals in 1949 (v Gaoth Dobhair), 1951 (v Ballyshannon), 1952 (v Killybegs) and the aforementioned 1955 decider while they also reached the 1950 decider against Donegal Town but that game was never played.



Conn Halpin, Peadar McGeehin and Sean Curran were all that remained from the starting 15 from 1948 and they were joined by fellow future Hall of Famers Seamus McCann, Harry Blake and James ‘Gouldie’ McGettigan as well as Michael Ronaghan, Joe Carroll, Seosamh Halpin, John Charlie Duffy, Tommy Ryan, Francie McLaughlin and Noel’s great friend and teammate and fellow teenager, club and county legend and Hall of Famer, John Hannigan.



Seamus Hoare, another long-time teammate and friend, missed the 1956 final. St. Eunan’s claimed a second title and Noel his first Championship medal after Eunan’s clinched the final on a score of 0-08 to 1-02 in Ballybofey in a game refereed by Davy Brennan from Glenties. St. Eunan’s reached the final again in 1958 against reigning champions Dungloe and after the first game ended in a draw 1-06 to 0-09, Dungloe edged the replay by 2-06 to 2-05 to retain their title. It would be Noel’s last loss in a County Championship Final.



The great rivalry between St. Eunan’s and Gaoth Dobhair was beginning to wane in the early 1960’s, but the two teams would meet in one more final – the 1960 decider, once again in Ballybofey and with Davy Brennan again the man in the middle. The O’Donnell Park men were successful this time on a score of 0-11 to 0-03. In between the Championship victories of ’56 and ’60, Noel picked up two more League medals in 1957 (when he lined out at midfield) and again in 1958 where he found himself in unfamiliar territory at left-half forward.

A Donegal team from the early 1960s



He was also making his mark at county level in these years. In 1956 he made his Senior debut for Donegal lining out in three games in the Dr. Lagan Cup (the forerunner to the National Football League) against Fermanagh (Sept. 9th), Monaghan (Sept 30th) and Tyrone (Oct. 14th) and he was a member of the Donegal Junior Football team that lost the 1957 Ulster Final.



He lined out for Donegal again in the Dr. Lagan Cup against Monaghan (Oct. 20th) and Tyrone (Nov. 10th) and 1957 also saw him make his Senior Championship debut for Donegal against Tyrone. 1958 was a busy year for Noel, playing in League and Championship Finals with St. Eunan’s as well as lining out for Donegal in the Dr. McKenna Cup v Derry and in the Dr. Lagan Cup / NFL against Fermanagh, Monaghan and Tyrone before losing the Dr. Lagan Final to Derry. In 1959 he once again lined out for the Donegal Junior team against Fermanagh and for the Senior Team in the Dr. Lagan Cup / NFL against both Derry and Armagh.



The early 1960’s were lean years for St. Eunan’s, but Noel continued to make his mark with Donegal. As well as collecting a second medal in 1960 with the black & amber, he played for Donegal in the Dr. McKenna Cup v Down; in the Dr. Lagan Cup / NFL against both Derry and Fermanagh and also in the Ulster SFC preliminary round defeat against Cavan. He was also on the Donegal team that were drawn in the preliminary round once again in 1961 where they were beaten by Derry.



He lined out for Donegal again in the League in 1962 against Fermanagh and Derry. 1963 was his final year on the Donegal Senior team and he played against Derry in the Dr. McKenna Cup (which Donegal won for the first time that year) and against Tyrone and Down in the NFL when Donegal lost the Dr. Lagan Cup Final to Down in Dungannon. Other players on the Donegal team in the final from St. Eunan’s were Seamus Hoare, John Hannigan and Finn Gallagher. Noel played for the Donegal Junior team in the Championship against Tyrone that year as they lost the Ulster Final to Antrim.



St. Eunan’s in the meantime had failed to reach a single county final between 1961 and 1966 as MacCumhaills became a new power in the East and the Twin towns team claimed 3-in-a-row between 1962 – 1964. 1963 saw a new name appear in the annals of Donegal GAA in the form of St. Joseph’s – the Ballyshannon / Bundoran amalgamation – and a new rivalry for the Black and Amber would soon be born! Joseph’s claimed a maiden title in 1965 and were back in the final one year later, but once again, as in 1950, the final went unplayed!

The 1967 County Championship winning St Eunan's team



Noel and his St. Eunan’s teammates had near misses in ’65 and ’66, losing both semi-finals by just one point, first to Glenties and then to St. Jospeh’s. Things weren’t all bad in the mid 60’s however as Noel met his perfect match in 1966 when he married Breid (Hannigan), sister of John.



Noel would soon reach his first county final as a married man as in 1967 Eunan’s met rivals MacCumhaills in another semi-final but this time they prevailed by 0-11 to 0-07 to reach their first decider since 1960.



St. Joseph’s overcame Dungloe in the other semi-final to set up a mouth-watering final that did not disappoint! A replay was required after a rain sodden first game finished 1-10 to 0-13 and St. Eunan’s reclaimed the title winning by 1-13 to 1-09. Finn Gallagher, James Larkin, Noel’s brother Pat, James and Anthony Gallagher, Sean Ferriter, Sean McEntee, Jackie Reilly and the great Joe “Dodo” Winston had joined the Senior team ranks at O’Donnell Park now as this new rivalry took off.

1968 saw St. Joseph’s gain a little revenge when they defeated St. Eunan’s in the semi-final before defeating MacCumhaills in the final.

By this stage Noel and his great allies John Hannigan and Seamus Hoare were considered the veteran’s of the team that now also included Paddy Gallagher, Pat Connaghan and Seamus Durkan and 1969 would be the last county final for Noel and Seamus Hoare in the Black and Amber.



They dispatched St. Enda’s (a Killybegs / Ardara amalgamation) in the semi-final before locking horns with St. Joseph’s in the final. Once again St. Eunan’s came out on top on a score of 0-10 to 1-04 to lift the Dr. Maguire Cup for the fifth time. Noel and John Hannigan had played in four out of the five victories with Seamus Hoare who missed the final in 1956 playing in three out of the four wins.

The club would only play in three finals in the 1960’s but Noel and St. Eunan’s took the Dr. Maguire Cup back to the Cathedral town each time. The team would embark on a trip to the US that Autumn where they played in Gaelic Park and visited Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

Shortly after, Noel’s playing career was brought to an abrupt end through illness however he continued to work behind the scenes at the club and managed and coached several underage teams whenever he could. He was a keen golfer and enjoyed many great days in Barnhill with his work colleagues and friends. Noel also enjoyed cycling and swimming and kept as active as he could whilst dealing with his ill health. Noel was passionate about the town he came from and the people living there and was one of the founding members of the Letterkenny Credit Union where he served as committee member for many years.

Overall Noel played in six county senior championship finals for St. Eunan’s over 15 years, winning four and losing two before hanging up his boots. Noel played for St. Eunan’s and Donegal with distinction over his career where he shared the field with just about every current member of the much-heralded St. Eunan’s Hall of Fame and no doubt, but for his untimely passing at just 49 years of age in 1987, he too would have already been enshrined where he truly belongs with the greatest players ever to don the black and amber of St. Eunan’s GAA Club.

The 1969 County Championship winning St Eunan's team

Noel and Breíd have four sons (Paul, Enda, Declan and Shane) and one daughter (Brenda). All four boys claimed All-Ireland soccer medals with St. Eunan’s College while Enda, Declan and Shane won many underage titles with St. Eunan’s from U12 up to U21. Declan and Shane both represented Donegal at Minor and U21 level with Shane winning an Ulster Minor title in 1996 and they lined out in challenge matches for the Donegal Senior team.



Enda, Declan and Shane were all part of the ill fated 1997 St. Eunan’s Senior Football squad that won the game but lost the boardroom, while Shane won a Senior Championship in 2001 in the victory over Four Masters.



Brenda played in the early days of Ladies football when the club was hugely successful in the early 90’s. Paul now resides in Dungannon and Shane lives in Dublin but Enda, Declan and Brenda all live in Letterkenny and their children carry on the great O’Donnell tradition of representing St. Eunan’s.