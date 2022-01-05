Search

05 Jan 2022

Killybegs native McGuire takes up coaching role in Derry

Brendan McGuire in the colours of Killybegs

Alan Foley

Killybegs native Brendan McGuire has been confirmed as part of the backroom team of Faughanvale in Derry.

McGuire, who is now relocated in Derry city, is working under Joe Gray, with Simon Green and Ryan King as selectors with the side who reached the McFeeley Group Derry IFC quarter-finals last year before going down to Limavady Wolfhounds on a 2-12 to 0-10 scoreline at Celtic Park.

With Killybegs as a player, McGuire enjoyed considerable success at underage level, winning county U13, U14 and the minor crown in 2005 alongside the likes of current Everton and Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman, former Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps defender Jason Noctor and Donegal county minors Paul McGinley and Shane Boyle.

Killybegs were beaten in the 2005/06 St Paul's Tournament Ulster Minor final by Tyrone’s Errigal Ciaran and later that same year McGuire was an All-Ireland Freshers finalist for Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology.

McGuire was part of the Killybegs side who reached the 2013 Donegal SFC final and three years later, whilst living in Letterkenny, lined out for St Eunan’s, who won the Donegal Senior Reserve Championship.

He was also part of the St Catherine’s side who won the Donegal League Premier Division in 2005/06 and again in 2014/15 and is a three-time Brian McCormick Sports Cup winner.

Last year, the now 34-year-old managed Killybegs minors and coached the senior team with John Cunningham and Eugene Mulligan.

Faughanvale were previously managed by another Killybegs native, Shay Murrin, who took the club to the 2015 JFC title and the IFC final two years later.

