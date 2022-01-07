Search

07 Jan 2022

Donegal set to step it out on Operation Transformation National Walks Day

Donegal set to step it out on Operation Transformation National Walks Day

Reporter:

Contributor

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal Sports Partnership and its community partners are encouraging people of all ages and abilities across Donegal to take part in the series walks being organised as part of the Operation Transformation National Walks Day which takes place on Sunday, January 16th.

The four locations for the walks, which will all commence at 11 am, are Malin Head Community Centre, Ray Community Centre, Ionad Naomh Fionnan Falcarragh, and Sliabh Sneacht Drumfries, Clonmany.

Looking ahead to Operation Transformation National Walks Day, Karen Guthrie, Community Sports Development Officer with Donegal Sports Partnership, is hoping for large turnouts across the county.

"Because of the pandemic, there were no planned community walking events in January, 2021. So, we are delighted to be organising local walks for the start of 2022. The aim of this initiative each year is to promote a healthier, active lifestyle and positive start to the New Year," she commented.

"The walks range from 3k to 6k in each area and are open to everyone. Communities across Donegal have worked really hard to re-engage their members through various programmes and initiatives, while dealing continuously with restrictions. So, it's really nice to have this flagship event to kickstart 2022 and bring people out again," the Community Sports Development Officer added.

Contact details for more information about the local walks are as follows:

Malin Head Community Centre (malinheadcom@gmail.com)
Ray Community Centre (rayactivityhub@gmail.com)
Ionad Naomh Fionnan, Falcarragh (ionadnf@gmail.com)
Sliabh Sneacht Drumfries, Clonmany (admin@sliabhsneachtcentre.ie)


'Ireland Light's Up Campaign'

Meanwhile, Sport Ireland's partners, Get Ireland Walking, have announced the return of the Ireland Lights Up Campaign for 2022. The GAA’s popular ‘Ireland Lights Up’ walking initiative returned on 5th January 2022 in partnership with RTE’s Operation Transformation and Get Ireland Walking.

Ireland Lights Up (ILU) encourages GAA clubs across the 32 counties to turn on their floodlights and open their walking tracks to enable their local communities to come together to walk and talk in a safe environment during the long dark evenings of winter. Participating clubs are being asked to open their gates on any or all evenings for the duration of the campaign which runs from Wednesday, January 12th to Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022.
Clubs wishing to be part of the campaign can register on https://www.getirelandwalking.ie/irelandlightsup/

Walking remains one of the most popular and underestimated physical activities, with many great benefits to both the body and mind. Walking improves and strengthens many areas of our health – reducing blood pressure, promoting circulation, strengthening bones and muscles and reducing many of life’s stresses. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media