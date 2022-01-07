Donegal set to step it out on Operation Transformation National Walks Day

Donegal Sports Partnership and its community partners are encouraging people of all ages and abilities across Donegal to take part in the series walks being organised as part of the Operation Transformation National Walks Day which takes place on Sunday, January 16th.



The four locations for the walks, which will all commence at 11 am, are Malin Head Community Centre, Ray Community Centre, Ionad Naomh Fionnan Falcarragh, and Sliabh Sneacht Drumfries, Clonmany.



Looking ahead to Operation Transformation National Walks Day, Karen Guthrie, Community Sports Development Officer with Donegal Sports Partnership, is hoping for large turnouts across the county.



"Because of the pandemic, there were no planned community walking events in January, 2021. So, we are delighted to be organising local walks for the start of 2022. The aim of this initiative each year is to promote a healthier, active lifestyle and positive start to the New Year," she commented.



"The walks range from 3k to 6k in each area and are open to everyone. Communities across Donegal have worked really hard to re-engage their members through various programmes and initiatives, while dealing continuously with restrictions. So, it's really nice to have this flagship event to kickstart 2022 and bring people out again," the Community Sports Development Officer added.



Contact details for more information about the local walks are as follows:

Malin Head Community Centre (malinheadcom@gmail.com)

Ray Community Centre (rayactivityhub@gmail.com)

Ionad Naomh Fionnan, Falcarragh (ionadnf@gmail.com)

Sliabh Sneacht Drumfries, Clonmany (admin@sliabhsneachtcentre.ie)



'Ireland Light's Up Campaign'

Meanwhile, Sport Ireland's partners, Get Ireland Walking, have announced the return of the Ireland Lights Up Campaign for 2022. The GAA’s popular ‘Ireland Lights Up’ walking initiative returned on 5th January 2022 in partnership with RTE’s Operation Transformation and Get Ireland Walking.

Ireland Lights Up (ILU) encourages GAA clubs across the 32 counties to turn on their floodlights and open their walking tracks to enable their local communities to come together to walk and talk in a safe environment during the long dark evenings of winter. Participating clubs are being asked to open their gates on any or all evenings for the duration of the campaign which runs from Wednesday, January 12th to Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022.

Clubs wishing to be part of the campaign can register on https://www.getirelandwalking.ie/irelandlightsup/

Walking remains one of the most popular and underestimated physical activities, with many great benefits to both the body and mind. Walking improves and strengthens many areas of our health – reducing blood pressure, promoting circulation, strengthening bones and muscles and reducing many of life’s stresses.