24 Jan 2022

At least five of Donegal's seven Allianz League games will be live on TV

Peter Campbell

24 Jan 2022 5:56 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal's senior football team are going to get plenty of exposure over the next two months with at least five of their seven Allianz League games to be shown live.

Four of them will be shown live on Sundays by TG4 starting with their opening game on Sunday next against Mayo in Markievicz Park, Sligo.

The other Donegal games that are live on TG4 are Kerry (away), Monaghan (home) and Dublin (away).

As well as that Donegal's game against Tyrone in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on Saturday, February 26 will be live on RTE television.

No arrangements are in place as of yet for Round 7 of the National League with Donegal at home to Armagh in Letterkenny on March 27 and that is also a possible live game for Donegal.

