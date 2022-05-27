Search

28 May 2022

San Siro to host England’s Nations League fixture against Italy

San Siro to host England’s Nations League fixture against Italy

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

27 May 2022 12:45 PM

England’s Nations League clash away to Italy in September will take place at the San Siro, the reigning European champions have announced.

The two sides meet next month at Molineux in a game that will be played behind closed doors following the trouble in and around Wembley as Italy beat England on penalties to win Euro 2020 last summer.

The Three Lions have four Nations League Group A3 fixtures in June, facing Hungary in Budapest – again in an empty stadium – before travelling to Munich to play Germany.

Two games will then be hosted in Wolverhampton as the reverse fixture with Hungary follows on from the Italy clash.

The remaining two group-stage ties will take place in September, with England now knowing they will face Italy in Milan on September 23 before rounding out the group against Germany at Wembley three days later.

It will be just the second time England have played at the San Siro – home of both Inter and AC Milan – following a 2-2 friendly draw in May 1939.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media