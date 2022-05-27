State Of Rest to be aimed at Prince of Wales’s Stakes

Next month’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot looks like being one of the best renewals in recent memory and Joseph O’Brien has confirmed State Of Rest will lead Irish hopes in the 10-furlong contest.

With Bay Bridge sauntering to success in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on Thursday evening and storming into joint-favouritism with last year’s Derby winner Adayar for the Group One contest on June 15, the home guard appears to have a strong chance of landing the race.

Brilliant finish to a thrilling @Tattersalls1766 Gold Cup! Alenquer strikes for the red-hot William Haggas and @TomMarquand combination in a race to remember at @curraghrace pic.twitter.com/DHtd13G1Vq — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 22, 2022

Add in Japan’s Dubai Sheema Classic winner Shahryar, three-time Group One winners Mishriff and Lord North representing John and Thady Gosden, plus Addeybb, who has won four top-flight contests, and the field looks a deep one.

Aidan O’Brien, who has won the race four times, including with Love 12 months ago, could still have a say with Mother Earth among a trio of entries in what could be one of the races of the Flat season. Yet it his son, Joseph, who appears to lead the Irish charge this time.

Bidding to follow up successive big wins in the Saratoga Derby, Cox Plate and Prix Ganay, State Of Rest finished half a length third to Alenquer in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last Sunday.

“I was very happy with the run,” said O’Brien.

“He has taken it well and the Prince of Wales’s Stakes is the logical stepping stone from here, all being well.”