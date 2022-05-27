Search

28 May 2022

This season has had its ups and downs – James Tavernier in reflective mood

This season has had its ups and downs – James Tavernier in reflective mood

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

27 May 2022 4:24 PM

Rangers captain James Tavernier looked forward to 2022/23 as he reflected on a season of ups and downs.

The Light Blues lost their cinch Premiership title to Old Firm rivals Celtic after taking a decade to win it back.

However, Tavernier was the top scorer in the Europa League where he helped Rangers reach the final only to be beaten in a penalty shoot-out by Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

The full-back also helped the Light Blues win the Scottish Cup for the first time in 13 years with a 2-0 extra-time win over Hearts at Hampden Park last weekend.

Tavernier’s post on his official Twitter account included photographs of former boss Walter Smith and kitman Jimmy Bell who died during the season, a snap of him walking disconsolately past the Europa League trophy and another joyously celebrating the Scottish Cup final win.

He said: “This season has had its ups and downs with a lot of emotions.

“I couldn’t be more prouder of the players, the staff, the club and the fans who have gave us unbelievable support all year.

“Memories along the way we’ll never forget. Enjoy your break.. Can’t wait for next season.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media