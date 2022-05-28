Sea La Rosa hits Pinnacle heights at Haydock

Sea La Rosa justified favouritism to keep William Haggas’ hot streak going when landing the Betfred Pinnacle Stakes under a fine ride from Tom Marquand at Haydock.

Marquand kept tight to the inside rail throughout as he tracked long-time leader Darlectable You alongside Nell Quickly, who was ridden by the winning jockey’s wife, Hollie Doyle.

That trio started to dispute matters as the race entered the closing stages and it was Sea La Rosa who picked up best to assert inside the final furlong, eventually finishing one-and-a-quarter-lengths clear of the fast-finishing Viola, with the game Nell Quickly sticking on for third.

Haggas was represented by his wife, Maureen, who said: “She was too keen really and a bit over-excited and a bit fresh.

“There’s not much of her and in a funny way it’s actually harder to hold those little horses than one that has got a bit more substance.

“She did really well to win having fought Tom nearly all the way, but she’s tough.

“You’d have to ask William about plans, but I suppose she could come back here (for the Lancashire Oaks). She didn’t seem to mind it round here.

“She’s a nice, progressive filly.”

She added: “A lot of work goes on behind the scenes and we’re just very lucky at the moment that we’ve got some very nice horses and touch wood they’re going well.

“These streaks don’t last forever, so we’ve just got to try to make the most of it and run as many as we can for as long as it lasts!”