Prosperous Voyage forced to miss Prix Saint-Alary target

Prosperous Voyage is a late withdrawal from the St Mark’s Basilica Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary at ParisLongchamp on Sunday, having encountered travel issues on her journey to France.

The daughter of Zoffany has had this Group One contest as her target ever since outrunning odds of 33-1 to finish second in the 1000 Guineas and the way the filly was staying on strongly in that Rowley Mile Classic suggested the step up 10 furlongs would suit well.

However, complications at Dover have meant the filly and Ralph Beckett’s travelling staff are stranded at the port town, with Beckett confirming to PA Media that it would be unfair to ask Prosperous Voyage to continue her journey to Paris.

Prosperous Voyage was the 2-1 market leader and her absence throws the contest wide open.

Charlie Appleby seeks a second success in the race following that of Sobetsu in 2017, as he saddles Wild Beauty for Godolphin.

The Fred Darling winner, a daughter of Frankel, has a bit to find with Prosperous Voyage on her Guineas run, where she finished nine and a half lengths behind the winner. The mount of William Buick, she similarly tackles this trip for the first time.

Jean-Claude Rouget saddles Sippinsoda, a War Front filly who is unbeaten in three starts and started her second-season campaign with success in the three-runner Prix des Pouliches at Lyon Parilly over a mile and three furlongs.

She will lock horns again with the Edouard Montfort-trained Blue Wings, who was three-quarters of a length behind her.

Christophe Soumillon will bid to ride the winner for a fifth time as he partners the Christophe Lerner-trained Queen Trezy, who was runner-up in the Group Three contest at Saint-Cloud last time, while Andre Fabre will bid to win the race for a ninth time, saddling Group Three Prix Cleopatre winner Place Du Carrousel.

Rounding out the field is the Above The Curve, who has been rerouted from the Cazoo Oaks in favour of this lesser trip.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained American Pharoah filly was a beaten favourite in the Listed Cheshire Oaks on her third career start, but her trainer feels the likely soft ground will not be to her detriment.

He said: “It looks quite a good race and it is not a big field.

“Hopefully she has a live chance of being placed. We will see how we go from there, but it looks the right spot for her.

“I think the conditions should suit her OK and we have been happy with her since Chester. We are hoping for a good run.”

Five go to post for the other Group One on the card, the Prix d’Ispahan.

In a race that features Champion Stakes hero Sealiway, British hopes are represented by the Ed Walker-trained Dreamloper, winner of the Dahlia Stakes at the Newmarket Guineas meeting.

“It is a big ask to go and take on the colts in a Group One, but it is a nice stepping stone between the Dahlia and the Pretty Polly (at the Curragh),” said Walker.

“We’ve been very pleased with her and we were very happy with the Newmarket run, she saw it out well – we’re looking forward to it.”