29 May 2022

Chateau books Royal Ascot ticket at Beverley

Chateau earned quotes for the Norfolk Stakes when getting out of trouble just in time to win the bet365 Two Year Old Trophy Conditions Stakes at Beverley.

Andrew Balding’s youngster was one of of three in the field without a win to their name – but that did not stop the punters sending him off the 2-1 favourite.

His backers would have been worrying with two furlongs to run, though, as William Buick was all dressed up with nowhere to go.

While Chateau was still on the bridle, Rogue Spirit had shot clear under Jack Mitchell and looked to have made a race-winning move.

Buick finally got in the clear on the son of Havana Gold, who had finished third on his only race to date, and he quickened in the manner of a smart juvenile to win by a neck, with both Betfair and Paddy Power going 8-1 for Royal Ascot.

Balding said: “He’s a horse we’ve always liked a lot, ever since we got him from the breeze-ups.

“He was a little unlucky on his debut at Salisbury and I thought he was going to be unlucky again today, but Will managed to get out in time.

“He had the class to get up and he’s obviously very good. Ascot would be the plan now as long as he comes out of this OK.

“It will be between the Windsor Castle and the Norfolk and we’ll have a chat with his owner and see which way he wants to go.”

Buick was also seen to good effect on Roger Varian’s Robert Walpole (11-10 favourite) in the Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap.

I’m A Gambler registered his fifth career success in the bet365 Handicap. Mark and Charlie Johnston’s charge was slowly away but soon on an even keel and the 13-2 chance came with a run down the centre of the track to beat Percy’s Lad in clear-cut fashion.

“You wouldn’t think he’d have the speed to win over six like he did at Hamilton a couple of starts back,” said Charlie Johnston.

“He does like tracks with a stiff finish. At Newmarket last time he was just on his head the whole way.

“I’m a little annoyed I didn’t enter him for Epsom next week now, but that course might not suit. I’m sure there’ll be something at Goodwood for him and he’s in at his beloved Hamilton on Thursday.”

The Johnstons and Jason Hart doubled up when Achnamara (5-2) won the Price Promise At bet365 Handicap with plenty to spare.

The victory of Spells At Dawn in the bet365 Very British Raceday Restricted Maiden Stakes was a real family affair.

George Boughey’s Land Of Eagles was an odds-on favourite under Buick but looked ill at ease on the track and was always on the back foot.

On the other hand, Stefano Cherchi bagged an early lead on Spells At Dawn (6-1) and he made all to beat 100-1 shot Jazz Samba by three-quarters of a length.

The winner is owned by Julie French, was bred by Martyn Hill and is trained by their son, Alex French.

Hill said: “It means more when you breed them too and we know everything that goes into this.

“He’s improved with every run and we weren’t frightened of taking on the favourite. He’ll keep on improving.”

