Search

29 May 2022

Ryan Jack replaced by Allan Campbell in Scotland squad for World Cup play-offs

Ryan Jack replaced by Allan Campbell in Scotland squad for World Cup play-offs

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

29 May 2022 10:48 AM

Ryan Jack is out of Scotland’s 2022 World Cup play-off against Ukraine, with Steve Clarke drafting in uncapped Allan Campbell as a replacement.

The 30-year-old Rangers midfielder, who finished the season with a goal in the Light Blues’ 2-0 Scottish Cup final win over Hearts, has reportedly picked up a calf injury and will miss the crunch game at Hampden Park on Wednesday night.

Jack will also miss the final against Wales in Cardiff should Scotland get through their semi.

As confirmed on the team’s Twitter account, Clarke has brought in Luton midfielder Campbell after the 23-year-old former Motherwell man’s impressive season in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Scotland boss will get his full squad together on Monday as he looks to take his side to Qatar later in the year, which would be the national team’s first appearance at a World Cup finals since 1998.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media