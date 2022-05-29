Search

29 May 2022

Queen to miss Derby at Epsom as she paces herself for Jubilee

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

29 May 2022 2:42 PM

The Queen is no longer planning to attend the Cazoo Derby at Epsom during her Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The 96-year-old monarch is said to want to pace herself during her milestone celebrations, with her daughter the Princess Royal representing her at the racecourse instead, The Sunday Times reported.

The Derby on Saturday June 4 was to be a personal highlight for the Queen during the four days of Jubilee festivities. Hopes had been high the Queen would have a runner in the Derby, but her classy colt Reach For The Moon was not ready in time after a setback.

He is, however, expected to have a leading chance at Royal Ascot.

The head of state, a passionate horse owner and breeder, was due to be greeted on the course with a special guard of honour including up to 40 of her past and present jockeys.

But the newspaper revealed the monarch is now “increasingly unlikely” to head to Epsom.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment, saying the Queen’s attendance at events would not be confirmed until closer to the time.

The nation’s longest reigning monarch, who is on a pre-Jubilee break resting in Balmoral, Scotland, has been facing episodic mobility problems in recent months.

This led her to miss a number of major events this year, including the State Opening of Parliament.

She is, however, expected to delight the crowds with a double appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony – at the start of the celebrations after Trooping the Colour on Thursday, and after the Pageant parade finale on Sunday.

The monarch is also hoping to be able attend the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, with her wider family including, it is expected, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of York.

