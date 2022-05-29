Search

29 May 2022

Dreamloper dazzles with Group One glory in Prix d’Ispahan

IconicLive Staff Reporter

29 May 2022 5:31 PM

Dreamloper completed a successful French raid at ParisLongchamp when taking the Group One Prix d’Ispahan for trainer Ed Walker and jockey Kieran Shoemark.

The five-year-old was last seen at Newmarket in May, winning the Group Two Dahlia Stakes by a nose on her seasonal debut, her first run since a third-placed finish in the Sun Chariot Stakes at the same track in October.

The Dahlia performance saw her head to Paris for the nine-furlong Prix d’Ispahan, a race in which she faced a field of colts and geldings that included Prix Ganay runner-up Pretty Tiger and Qipco Champion Stakes winner Sealiway.

Under Shoemark the mare was ridden in second for much of the race, eventually coming through to take the lead around the final bend and surging clear in impressive fashion to claim a comfortable two-length victory.

“Kieran said she’s improved so much, but I don’t know where it’s come from,” Walker said.

“Ever since the end of last year when she finished third in the Sun Chariot she’s done nothing but progress.

“Kieran got her beautifully settled and he pressed the button at just the right time.

“To beat the boys, and good boys too, is fantastic.”

He went on: “She’s been difficult to train and all credit goes to Molly Stratton, who has ridden her a lot at home, and to Kieran who was brilliant.

“She’s taken a lot of figuring out but is mentally easier on herself these days. A performance like that would give her a chance against most.”

As for Dreamloper’s next outing, Walker made mention of both the Prix Rothschild and the Prix Jean Romanet, but a return to home turf is more likely as he has his eye on the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

He said: “There is the Rothschild and the Romanet, but the Nassau is the perfect fit. Now she’s got a Group One in the bag it’s massive.”

Shoemark was in agreement and likened the bay to Lady Bowthrope, who provided him with his first Group One win as a rider when landing the same race last season.

“I was so lucky to gain my first Group One win on Lady Bowthorpe and I think this filly is a similar type who would love it in the Nassau,” he said.

“She ran very well to finish third in a Group One at Newmarket and took a big step forward in the Dahlia, but today she had won the race two and a half (furlongs) out.

“She was very impressive because when I asked her to quicken she quickened she was instantly responsive.”

