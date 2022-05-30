Search

30 May 2022

My story with Bayern Munich is over – Robert Lewandowski

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

30 May 2022 5:15 PM

Striker Robert Lewandowski claims his “story with Bayern Munich is over” and he is looking to leave the German club.

The 33-year-old Poland international is out of contract with the Bundesliga giants at the end of next season but has been strongly linked with a summer switch to Barcelona.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his country’s Nations League clash with Wales on Wednesday, Lewandowski said: “One thing is certain today – my story with Bayern is over.

“After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good co-operation.

“I realise a transfer will be the best solution for both sides.

“I believe that Bayern will not stop me just because they can.

“I think that is all I can say on this subject for today. I am focusing on (Poland’s) training camp. After the training camp there will probably be time to possibly say something more on this topic.”

Lewandowski scored 50 goals in all competitions in the season just concluded, and has 344 in total for Bayern since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2014. He has won 10 league titles and four domestic cups with the club, in addition to the 2019-20 Champions League.

