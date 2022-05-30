Chris Kirchner’s takeover of Derby ‘may be delayed until Wednesday’

Derby’s administrators are confident Chris Kirchner’s takeover will be completed by Wednesday.
Kirchner exchanged contracts earlier this month with administrators Quantuma, who set a target date of May 31 for completion of the deal.
But despite “very good progress” being made, the American businessman’s takeover may not be finalised before Tuesday.
A Quantuma spokesperson said: “The joint administrators of Derby County Football Club can confirm that very good progress has been made in respect of the sale of the business and the assets of the club to Mr Chris Kirchner.
“Whilst it was to be hoped that completion of this would have been achieved tomorrow (May 31), there is a possibility that completion may be delayed until Wednesday June 1.
“We would like to reassure all stakeholders but specifically all staff, players and fans that we fully expect completion to happen within the revised timescales set out above.”
