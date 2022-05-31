Search

31 May 2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev knocked out – day nine at the French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev knocked out – day nine at the French Open

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

31 May 2022 5:30 AM

Danish teenager Holger Rune stunned Greek fourth seed and last year’s runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev was also a surprise casualty, in straight sets to Croatian veteran Marin Cilic.

World number one Iga Swiatek dropped a set for the first time at the tournament but got past Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen in three.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day nine at the French Open.

Picture of the day

Match of the day

Rune had not won a match at a grand slam before arriving in Paris last week, but the rookie battled to a thrilling victory over an out-of-sorts Tsitsipas, winning 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 on a packed Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Shot of the day

Zheng Qinwen’s drop shots had Swiatek scrambling at times during the top seed’s win.

Quote of the day

Fans of the day

Lucky these boys aren’t fans of Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Stat of the day

With Rune joining fellow 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals it is the first time two teenage men have reached the last eight of a grand slam since the 1994 French Open.

Brit watch

Not a vintage day. Neal Skupski and America’s Desirae Krawczyk bowed out in the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles, losing a match tie-break 10-8 to Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen. Lloyd Glasspool and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara lost in the men’s doubles to Matwe Middelkoop and Rohan Bopanna.

Fallen seeds

Women: Madison Keys (22), Camila Giorgi (28)

Men: Daniil Medvedev (2), Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Jannick Sinner (11), Hubert Hurkacz (12)

Up next

It has been the most hotly-anticipated match since the draw was made. Rafael Nadal, the 13-time winner, takes on defending champion and world number one Novak Djokovic for a place in the semi-finals.

It will be the 59th time the duo, with 41 grand slam titles between them, have met. The box-office showdown is the night match, starting around 7.45pm UK time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media