West mulling dual challenge for Dash honours

Epsom-based handler Adam West could launch a two-pronged assault for local glory on Saturday afternoon with half-brothers Live In The Moment and Live In The Dream both in contention for the Simpex Express ‘Dash’ Handicap.

Live In The Moment has five career victories to his name, but it is his younger half-sibling that is all the rage for the five-furlong sprint following back-to-back wins at Sandown and Chester.

Although running plans are yet to be finalised, West believes it would be some sight for the pair, who both sport the colours of enthusiastic local owner Steve De’Lemos and his wife Jolene, to blaze a trail on what is known as one of the quickest sprint tracks in the country.

“It would be very good to go double-handed and the owner is keen, but we’ll do what is right by the horses on the day,” explained West.

“It’s still to be decided (if both run), it would be a spectacle and exciting, I’m not sure which way Steve (owner) would be leaning on the two runners. It would be interesting, but in my heart of hearts I think everything would have to fall right for Live In The Dream because I think he is a proper sprinter and I think he could be a bit better than a handicapper.

“These handicaps are pretty tasty in terms of prize-money. We could go to the Scurry Stakes for three-year-olds only at Sandown next week with Live In The Dream, which would be his back-up plan, and that is only worth £50,000 and you’ve got double the money in the dash, so it would be worth taking the risk if we do go double-handed.

West is keen to point out his delight for the owners to head to their local track with such a strong hand in a prestigious race taking place on Derby Day, even if some of the excitement is in danger of boiling over.

He continued: “I’m absolutely delighted for the owner. Steve is a big Epsom supporter, he lives locally and can get his whole family there. He’s mad for the Jubilee and its really exciting for him and he’s been like a kid before Christmas – even to the point of almost unbearably excited!”

Remarkably, despite operating on the Surrey Downs and sending out 27 runners at the course over the past five years, West is still to register a victory at Epsom, but thinks success in the Dash would be the perfect way to break his duck at the famous racecourse.

“I don’t really like mentioning it, but I haven’t had a winner at Epsom yet, so it’s been a bit of a bugbear for the last five years,” West added.

“If we started with the Dash, it would be pretty nice. I think they would have a good chance and it would be incredible.”