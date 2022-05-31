Search

31 May 2022

Martyn and Freddie Meade to take out joint licence

Martyn and Freddie Meade to take out joint licence

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

31 May 2022 2:57 PM

Martyn Meade is set to begin a new era of his training career as he intends to operate under a joint licence with his son Freddie.

Freddie has been his father’s assistant since 2014, working from the family’s Manton Park base, a facility that has been extensively renovated and now has the capacity to house 100 horses.

The duo’s first runner as a team will be the grey filly Technique, who is due to line up in the Group Three Cazoo Princess Elizabeth Stakes on Derby Day

“I have grown up around horses and ridden from an early age,” Freddie Meade said.

“Training has always been the ultimate goal. I look forward to us being able to use traditional methods of training at Manton, but appealing to a wider audience through utilising modern techniques.”

Father and son will both also be involved in the bloodstock element of Manton Park Racing, with Group One winners Advertise and Aclaim, the latter of which is the sire of George Boughey’s 1000 Guineas heroine Cachet, under the Manton Park banner.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media