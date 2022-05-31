Search

31 May 2022

Jarrod Bowen: England call is everything you dream of growing up

Jarrod Bowen: England call is everything you dream of growing up

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

31 May 2022 4:15 PM

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen has said it means “everything” to earn a first England call-up.

The 25-year-old scored 12 Premier League goals last season and was rewarded with a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

“It is everything,” he said. “It is everything you dream of when you’re growing up and to get the call, obviously it is an honour and a privilege.”

Bowen is joined in the England squad by Hammers captain Declan Rice, who has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium.

“I don’t see it as a distraction for Dec,” added Bowen.

“I have seen how good he is, at the Euros and this season he has gone onto another level. You want to play with the best players and I want to play with him at my club and with England as well.”

Bowen has been called up for the first time just months before Gareth Southgate will name his squad for the 2022 World Cup.

“Of course I have thought about it,” he added.

“For me it is not about just to come and go, it is my first camp. The Nations League is a great tournament as well and you want to be successful in every tournament.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media